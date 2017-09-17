Caveat: This story could be one more effort to make the President look bad or it could be he’s getting bad advice. It doesn’t hurt to email, call or tweet the White House!

Officials who met a White House representative on Saturday said afterwards the US would either stay in the 2015 accord or change its approach. European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete, said the US will not pull out.

The White House denies it but gives themselves some leeway by saying they would listen if there were more favorable terms.

“There has been no change in the United States’ position on the Paris agreement,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said. “As the President has made abundantly clear, the United States is withdrawing unless we can re-enter on terms that are more favorable to our country.”

While the Trump White House has pushed back on the report, White House National Economic Council (NEC) director Gary Cohn–a Hillary Clinton supporter and former Goldman Sachs banker who somehow worked his way into the Trump White House–is supposed to speak about “climate change” before the United Nations in New York City next week.

Trump’s daughter is a big proponent of the climate deal, as are many of the people in the White House, especially the Deep State bureaucrats in his agencies.

If the President doesn’t pull the US out, it will break a major campaign promise.

Late Saturday, CNN spoke with spokeswoman for Cañete on the phone. Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told CNN that US officials have said that they will “review the terms on which they could be engaged” with the Paris deal.

US officials are often part of the bureaucracy that is ruling in opposition to Trump’s agenda.

Cañete added that the US “has stated that they will not renegotiate the Paris accord.”

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal quoted European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañeteas saying that Trump administration officials said the US would not pull out of the agreement, and were offering to re-engage in the international deal to fight climate change.

The WSJ said the shift in the position came at a meeting of environment ministers from about 30 countries at a gathering in Montreal, Canada.

He said that “there would be a meeting on the sidelines of next week’s UN General Assembly with American representatives “to assess what is the real US position”, according to the AFP news agency.

“It’s a message which is quite different to the one we heard from President Trump in the past,” Mr. Cañete added.

The Paris agreement commits the US and 187 other countries to keeping rising global temperatures “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels and “endeavour to limit” them even more, to 1.5C.

In June the President said the Paris agreement aimed to hobble, disadvantage and impoverish the US. He also said he wanted a new “fair” deal for the US. However, by July, he suggested he’d be more flexible.

This better not be true if the President hopes to keep his base.