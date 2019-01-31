Failed Socialism! “Extermination Squads” Roam & Terrorize in Caracas

President Nicolas Maduro has been sending elite special forces — goon squads — into poor areas of the capital Caracas to terrorize opposition supporters. At the same time, he is begging the “American people” to stop the US government from creating “another Vietnam.”

The American people Maduro has on his side are the subversive congresspeople in the Democratic Socialist Party like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna, Alyssa Pressley to name a few.

The masked Special Action Force (FAES) has been branded Maduro’s own “extermination group” for its ruthless methods and has allegedly been carrying out nightly raids in the Caracas’ slums armed with tear gas, guns, and even grenades.

Maduro has taken action against Juan Guaido as well. The Supreme Court of Venezuela has frozen the assets of opposition leader Guaido who has been recognized by the U.S. President, Israel, and 12 Latin American countries as the rightful President of Venezuela. There is also a travel ban on Mr. Guaido which is a prelude to an arrest.

President Trump tweeted that he spoke with Mr. Guaido today and reiterated his full support. Juan Guaido has a transitional government set up and they’ve been meeting with U.S. officials. European nations are expected to recognize Juan Guaido tomorrow if all goes well.

Many of the Maduro elites are sending their families abroad.

The U.S. consulate will only maintain a skeleton staff and Americans are warned not to travel to Venezuela.

A Russian Boeing 777 has been stocked with 20 percent of the gold in the Venezuela treasury to be spirited away.

Nicolas Maduro is telling media that the U.S. and the Columbian mafia are trying to assassinate him. He wants talks with the U.S., but he is just trying to buy time.

EXTERMINATION SQUADS

SHOWDOWNS IN CARACAS AND OTHER AREAS OF THE COUNTRY

JUAN GUAIDO INTERVIEWED WITH TRISH REGAN ON FOX BUSINESS

DEMOCRATS WANT THIS FOR AMERICA

