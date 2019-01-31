Failed Socialism! “Extermination Squads” Roam & Terrorize in Caracas

President Nicolas Maduro has been sending elite special forces — goon squads — into poor areas of the capital Caracas to terrorize opposition supporters. At the same time, he is begging the “American people” to stop the US government from creating “another Vietnam.”

The American people Maduro has on his side are the subversive congresspeople in the Democratic Socialist Party like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna, Alyssa Pressley to name a few.

The masked Special Action Force (FAES) has been branded Maduro’s own “extermination group” for its ruthless methods and has allegedly been carrying out nightly raids in the Caracas’ slums armed with tear gas, guns, and even grenades.

Maduro has taken action against Juan Guaido as well. The Supreme Court of Venezuela has frozen the assets of opposition leader Guaido who has been recognized by the U.S. President, Israel, and 12 Latin American countries as the rightful President of Venezuela. There is also a travel ban on Mr. Guaido which is a prelude to an arrest.

President Trump tweeted that he spoke with Mr. Guaido today and reiterated his full support. Juan Guaido has a transitional government set up and they’ve been meeting with U.S. officials. European nations are expected to recognize Juan Guaido tomorrow if all goes well.

Many of the Maduro elites are sending their families abroad.

The U.S. consulate will only maintain a skeleton staff and Americans are warned not to travel to Venezuela.

A Russian Boeing 777 has been stocked with 20 percent of the gold in the Venezuela treasury to be spirited away.

Nicolas Maduro is telling media that the U.S. and the Columbian mafia are trying to assassinate him. He wants talks with the U.S., but he is just trying to buy time.

EXTERMINATION SQUADS

4:00 PM- FAES llega a la zona 10 del barrio José Félix Ribas con Tanqueta Blindada y brigada motorizada. Vecinos denuncian que están ingresando a las casas para quitar teléfonos y no grabar tiroteos #24Ene pic.twitter.com/4laA0SXf6t — Luis Gonzalo Pérez (@luisgonzaloprz) January 24, 2019

#URGENTE 4:25 PM- PNB antimotin viola propiedad privada, golpea a manifestantes y detiene a varios en residencia ubicada en Altamira-Chacao #23Ene pic.twitter.com/YyFrvCWtqR — Luis Gonzalo Pérez (@luisgonzaloprz) January 23, 2019

SHOWDOWNS IN CARACAS AND OTHER AREAS OF THE COUNTRY

The showdown over the future of #Venezuela continued today in both Caracas and Washington, D.C. @nickschifrin reports. pic.twitter.com/prljZNbGW8 — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 30, 2019

.@ABC News’ @IanPannell reports from Caracas, where protesters have taken to the streets in support of Juan Guaidó, who is calling for Venezuela’s president to step down. “The question is, will change come and will it come peacefully?” https://t.co/S5gJpB5vdD pic.twitter.com/Mh547bqBYj — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 30, 2019

The infamous “colectivos” supporters of Maduro crash doctors and nurses protests against Maduro at J. M. de los Rios hospital in Caracas, #Venezuela. #Venezuela 🇻🇪: pro-regime “collectivos” are roaming the streets of #Caracas today. Here they can be seen passing a small anti-#Maduro protest in front of a childrens’ hospital, clearly trying to provoke the crowd. #30Ene pic.twitter.com/wWfjvqL3jt — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 30, 2019 There are multiple protests in favor of the opposition across Venezuela#TuTambienTienesRazones #30enepic.twitter.com/Gjt4GAKChr — Amir Richani (@amir_richani) January 30, 2019

JUAN GUAIDO INTERVIEWED WITH TRISH REGAN ON FOX BUSINESS

.@jguaido on #Venezuela’s future: “This is the last chapter of change, the last chapter of a nightmare for many citizens who were forced to migrate … we’re waking up from that nightmare, and we’re waking up to dream of a prosperous Venezuela.” pic.twitter.com/9H0WKRVlgg — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) January 30, 2019

.@jguaido on #Venezuela’s military: “There’s not only discontentment, but also the willingness to change the situation in Venezuela. Soon they will be on the side of the constitution.” pic.twitter.com/g5WY3yId6m — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) January 30, 2019

DEMOCRATS WANT THIS FOR AMERICA

.@deneenborelli on #KamalaHarris : “The race is on for progressives to out-progressive each other. Right now, Kamala Harris is front and center… why does she think that government is the answer? All one has to do is look at the chaos that is going on in Venezuela.” #TrishRegan pic.twitter.com/Utww49lxbr — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) January 30, 2019

… the experiences of #Venezuela show the failures of #Socialism. I tend to agree with Sir Winston Churchill: “Capitalism is the unequal distribution of resources, socialism is the equal distribution of misery.” @trish_regan @FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/1Pgcxrjshp — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 30, 2019