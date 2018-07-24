Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren Touts Tax Increases, 90 Percent Tax Rates

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) sat down with CNBC’s John Harwood to discuss a number of issues, including the economy. She has an important economic message and, as part of that, she wants the American people to know that once Democrats get back into office, the taxes will go up.

The economy could demand 90 percent of some incomes.

The fake Indian has an enticing platform. She wants to get rid of the corporate tax cuts that have spurred the economy for starters.

“Yeah, I really want to see them rolled back,” she said.

And if the economy demands 90 percent of some Americans’ salaries, her party will do it.

Who could resist a platform like that?

The tax cuts were “crumbs”, she insists.

“Here’s how I look at budgets and taxes are at the heart of this,” she told Harwood. “A lot of people think they’re just numbers; they’re not. They are the expression of our values. The values of the Republican Party that passed those tax cuts are to give $1.5 trillion away to the richest Americans and the biggest corporations, and let everybody else pick up the crumbs.”

WARREN DOESN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH A 90 PERCENT TAX RATE

When asked if a 50 percent tax rate was too high, she ended up at 90 percent.

If the government takes all our money, she won’t have a problem with it.

Q: Is 50 percent obviously too high?

A: That’s why you sit down and you negotiate over the numbers.

Q: When George W. Bush was president, his team articulated the view that it was a matter of right and wrong that you shouldn’t have more than a third of your income taken. Do you feel similarly that it’s wrong for more than half of somebody’s marginal income to be taken?

A: Look, there was a time in a very prosperous America — an America that was growing a middle class, an America in which working families were doing better generation after generation after generation — where the top marginal rate was well above 50 percent.

Q: Ninety percent.

A: That’s exactly right. But for me, the heart of the question is that you’ve got to ask, “What constitutes a fair share in this economy?” It depends in part on what the economy is.

What is she talking about? She thinks we’re Venezuela.

It’s funny how she calls herself a “capitalist”. She doesn’t seem to know she’s a thief — a Socialist.