Far-Left Big Bang Star Mayim Bialik Hates Thanksgiving for the Craziest Reasons

Falling in line with the far-left mantra aimed at getting rid of Thanksgiving, Big Bang Star Mayim Bialik, explains why she hates the holiday. Leftists want our most significant holidays gone, along with our Founding Fathers, our statues, and, finally, our Constitution.

Bialik hates all that gluttony and hates how people use the holiday to eat too much [as if that is any of her business].

The self-described feminist hates the killing of innocent turkeys since we should all be vegans like her. She’s into hating the whole genetically modified thing:

I don’t like the tradition of killing a bird that in most cases has been genetically modified so that it’s so big that it can’t even stand up and then you lay its carcass on a tray and you carve it up and then you eat it. I don’t like that tradition. I don’t want that one. And I know; you think, “you vegans ruin everything.” Well, you know what? I think your tradition of killing an animal and laying its carcass and eating the skin and the flesh of it — I think its gross. That ruins it too.

Her third reasons is she already had gone through three Jewish holidays and all the work and she’s “done” and “over”. [No one is making her hold a Thanksgiving feast]

Her last reason is “history is written by the winners”, she says. European invaders stole the land from the wonderful indigenous people and committed genocide. She claims the innocent indigenous [who weren’t always so innocent] were raped and pillaged. Europeans desecrated a culture according to her.

Isn’t she a joy? She must have read the communist version of US history by hater Howard Zinn.

Teaching for Change, the Zinn Project, and Rethinking Schools are rung by far left educators who rewrite history and then deliver their lesson plans, reading material, and parent training workshops to public schools. They devote their every waking moment to ruining history.

The Zinn Project has a website called the Good or Good News. There’s nothing Good about it.

They will tell you that the “idea of a thanksgiving feast” stems from “pagan customs of autumnal gorging”.

They don’t like the independence and self-sufficiency accentuated by the Pilgrims either. Good says “The American mythology of rugged individualism, self-reliance, and the pioneer spirit has traveled far and, like any good myth”…”the Pilgrim, the Pioneer, the Cowboy, and the Capitalist—all heroes of this folklore—share the same narrative: go west and go alone” – all a myth.

They prefer dependence on the State and a gloomy outlook. For them, the glass is always half empty.

While no one thinks we have an untainted history, the hate America crowd want you to believe there is nothing good about the United States. They’d like us all to give the country back to the small handfuls of Indians scattered about the country, except for the land they want us to give back to Mexico that is.

For those of you who think a domestic terrorist is only someone who wants to cut off your head or who wants to blow you up, you’re wrong.

It’s actually a Pilgrim. That’s what at least one brainwashed teacher in Texas is teaching.