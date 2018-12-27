‘Father’ of Guatemalan Boy Who Died Declined Medical Treatment

The media and the politicians are politicizing and propagandizing the death of an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy. He died in the custody of Border Patrol. His death came after his alleged father dragged him on a long, dangerous journey with criminals.

The hysterical and dishonest reaction to his death has been nothing less than exploitative.

As it happens, early reports indicate that the father of the 8-year-old boy refused further medical treatment for the boy after multiple examinations by medical personnel.

The ‘father’ of the Guatemalan child denied further medical treatment from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents after the child vomited following an initial examination from doctors in a local hospital. This information comes from a spokesman from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday.

Government officials provided further details Wednesday, including the startling disclosure of the father’s behavior regarding the child’s deteriorating condition. According to officials, the 8-year-old boy, Felipe Gomez Alonzo, was given multiple medical examinations by doctors before being released with prescription medications.

Following the child’s first discharge from the hospital, both he and the father were put into a temporary holding facility. Agents were aware of the child’s illness and provided the child with his medication. A few hours after the father and boy entered the facility, the child complained of being nauseous and later vomited.

MAN CLAIMING TO BE HIS FATHER DECLINED TREATMENT

It was at this point the man claiming to be his father declined further medical treatment. He told officials he “had been feeling better,” an official said.

The agents later checked on the boy at the facility, noticed the child’s condition had worsened, and decided to take him back to the hospital. The child later lost consciousness during transit and was eventually declared dead just before midnight.

It was the agents, not the father, who decided to take him back.

“Our system has been pushed to a breaking point by those who seek open borders,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen wrote on Wednesday. “Smugglers, traffickers, and their own parents put these minors at risk by embarking on the dangerous and arduous journey north.”

The leftist Democrats and media are exploiting the child’s death in an attempt to put the blame on Border Patrol. But where are they when children die en route? Where are they when 80 percent of the women and girls are raped during the trip or disappear into the world of sex trafficking? Where are these same people when Americans are murdered by illegals?