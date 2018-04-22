Father of Waffle House Killer Gave His Confiscated Guns Back

The Tennessee Waffle House killer 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois, was known to the Secret Service over an incident in 2017. His gun license was revoked but the FBI gave the guns back to his family. His father then gave the guns back to his son.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Reinking walked into the restaurant semi-nude mid-afternoon and began shooting. Until he was stopped, four were killed, four others are wounded, and two of the eight wounded people are critically injured. Six had gunshot wounds and two were hit by flying glass according to early reports.

A patron named James Shaw Jr. hid in the bathroom when the shooting began and watched for his moment. When he saw a pause in the shooting, he jumped the gunman and wrestled his rifle away, saving countless lives. His elbow was slightly injured during the confrontation.

Reinking might still have two guns and he is on the loose.

The killer took off his jacket and escaped naked. He was still on the run as of 4:30 p.m. EST.

HE WAS ON POLICE RADAR

According to WPEC News, Travis Reinking, was on the radar of law enforcement after he showed up near the White House in July 2017. He was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service for being in a restricted area.

Authorities in Tazewell County, Illinois, and the FBI interviewed Reinking. At the FBI’s request, Reinking’s Illinois firearms authorization was revoked, and four weapons — including the AR-15 used in the Sunday’s shooting — were seized.

THEY GAVE THE GUNS BACK

Tazewell County authorities later returned the guns to Reinking’s father, who acknowledged giving them back to his son.

The mass shooter is also known to local Illinois police for criminal behavior.

Reinking is believed to have moved to the Nashville area last fall. He worked in construction and was fired from a job about three weeks ago, Aaron said.

The suspect started with another construction company last Monday but did not show up for work the next day, Aaron said.

A TRUE HERO

James Shaw Jr. rushed the shooter at the Waffle House, disarmed him & threw the rifle he was carrying over the counter. James saved numerous lives this morning by his heroic actions. Manhunt is underway for the killer, identified as Travis Reinking. https://t.co/27XpDzacH7 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 22, 2018