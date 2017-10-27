FBI Hasn’t Answered Subpoenas for House Intelligence Committee on Dossier Investigation

Nunes told Carlson they don’t know the specifics of the funding for the dossier but added, “What we know so far, that we believe to be factual, from the Washington Post piece, is that the Democrats paid for the dossier, they paid Fusion GPS for the dossier, we believe that.”

He moved on to the obstruction by the firm. “But we have Fusion GPS that pled the Fifth, so they refused to testify. They’re now trying to block us from getting information, to get to financial records of who they paid, who they could have paid, who they hired, all these sorts of things they’re trying to block us on that.”

Carlson asked what their grounds are for refusing to provide the information.

Nunes replied, “I mean look, we’ve subpoenaed the documents and we’re waiting with the House General Counsel now representing us in court. But when you plead the Fifth and then you go to court to try to block us from getting the information and then it gets leaked to the Washington Post that the DNC and the Hillary campaign paid for this, I think we have a problem.”

“Now I think the next focus is going to be on whether or not, did the FBI use this dossier to get any warrants? Did they use it to open up a counterintelligence operation? And if they did, if they’re using unverified information to open up inquiries into American citizens, I think we have a big problem.”

The allegations in the dossier are unverified or false and it was not a dossier. It was opposition research presented as legitimate research.

Carlson said, “So it’s a pretty simple question. You’re the chairman of one of the most powerful committees in the House of Representatives, why can’t you get an answer?” Nunes replies, “You would think we would be able to and that is the problem.”

Nunes continues, “This is why the Speaker of the House came out this morning and called on DOJ to provide this information immediately to the House of Representatives. And this is why we’re in court now, just trying to get this information.”

This has been going on since March with no movement. The subpoenas were issued “almost 60 days ago,” Nunes said.

Carlson asked: “But the FBI is not its own country, it can’t make its own unilateral decisions, right?”

Carlson added: “Is there anything more terrifying than the prospect of an armed rogue agency?”

Nunes answers: “No, no, and I think that’s the challenge here. If you had an unverified dossier paid for by political opponents, in this case the Democrat Party, that then the FBI is taking and using to open up investigations into a campaign or into other Americans, we are on a slippery slope.”

“I think this is what you see in third world countries,” says Nunes, “where the party in power uses the intelligence services for their political gain. You don’t see that in the United States of America.”