FlakeNews Senator Flake Won’t Rule Out a Presidential Run in 2020

Senator Jeff Flake, who was out again Wednesday trashing the President in an op-ed, won’t rule out running for President in 2020. The praise from Bob Corker, John McCain and all other Trump haters obviously went to his head. He must think he can run on the hate-Trump mantra. Hillary thought so too.

His popularity among Republicans in his home state of Arizona is at 21% and overall it’s 18%. He thinks he can parlay that into a national success story. His low approval numbers are the real reason he isn’t running although he hopes to turn not running again into a story of honor and righteousness. He might actually be able to turn this into a Trump bashing gig on NBC after Megyn Kelly gets fired.

When asked if he was going to be a candidate, Flake said it’s “a long way away” and, when pressed, he added, “we’ll deal with that when it comes to it”.

In an op-ed for the far-left WaPo on Wednesday, he actually cited Joe McCarthy:

As I contemplate the Trump presidency, I cannot help but think of Joseph Welch.

On June 9, 1954, during the Army-McCarthy hearings, Welch, who was the chief counsel for the Army, famously asked the committee chairman if he might speak on a point of personal privilege. What he said that day was so profound that it has become enshrined as a pivotal moment in defense of American values against those who would lay waste to them. Welch was the son of a small prairie town in northwest Iowa, and the plaintive quality of his flat Midwestern accent is burned into American history. After asking Sen. Joseph McCarthy for his attention and telling him to listen with both ears, Welch spoke:

“Until this moment, senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty, or your recklessness.”

He wasn’t kidding with that comparison.

The President tweeted responses to Flake that express the views of many, especially the people Flake lied to in his home state.

“The reason Flake and Corker dropped out of the Senate race is very simple, they had zero chance of being elected. Now act so hurt & wounded!” Trump tweeted. In a subsequent online post, the president again went after Flake, casting him as an outlier in the GOP: “Jeff Flake, with an 18% approval rating in Arizona, said ‘a lot of my colleagues have spoken out.’ Really, they just gave me a standing O!”

Donald Jr. tweeted some great responses.

I can’t stop laughing… He couldn’t win at home now he’s potus material? The Lib praise today got to your head… it will be short lived https://t.co/nLeTKtpZRy — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 25, 2017

Jeff Flake? What’s in a name? #FLAKEnews — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 25, 2017

Jeff Flake is as much a Republican as Nancy Pelosi and won’t be missed. Democrats won’t vote for him, no one will except that 18% whoever they are.

His record is a liberal one: He supported all trade bills he hadn’t read, voted for Obama’s executive amnesty, voted against Mike Lee’s First Amendment Defense Act, he voted for a clean debt limit suspension, he was one of ten senators who voted to confirm Loretta Lynch, he was one of eleven Republicans who voted to confirm Janet Yellen, he voted for the $1.1 trillion Cromnibus (2015), voted for Ex-Im, voted to increase Russia’s power at the monetary fund (Senate Bill 2014), he voted for the Ryan-Murray spending bill to lift the cap and raise taxes, he voted for the Gang of Eight amnesty bill, he voted for the post-Newtown gun grab, he voted against the defund Obamacare Act, he preferred John Kasich in the 2016 primary, and so on.

His speech yesterday could have been given by Chuck Schumer. He could always switch to the Democrat Party for his 2020 run but why would they want him? They only like him for the moment because he gave a speech trashing the President.