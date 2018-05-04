Flynn Didn’t Lie! But Comey Was Caught Lying About General Flynn

The newly unredacted report from the House Intelligence Committee reveals that James Comey testified the feds saw no sign of deception during their interview with General Michael Flynn, Fox News reported.

“Director Comey testified to the Committee that ‘the agents…discerned no physical indications of deception,” said a new version of the report obtained by Fox News on Friday. “They didn’t see any change in posture, in tone, in inflection, in eye contact. They saw nothing that indicated to them that he knew he was lying to them.

The House report also states that then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said FBI didn’t “detect deception” from Flynn in the interview.

“Deputy Director McCabe confirmed the interviewing agent’s initial impression and stated that the ‘conundrum that we faced on their return from the interview is that although [the agents] didn’t detect deception in the statements that he made in the interview … the statements were inconsistent with our understanding of the conversation that he had actually had with the ambassador,’” the report states.

But Flynn was later forced to plead guilty to one charge of lying due to the emotional and financial strain the fight placed on him and his family.

Last week, Comey said the opposite. Comey told Bret Baier on Special Report that he didn’t say Flynn didn’t lie.

“No, I saw that in the media,” Comey said last week on Fox News’ “Special Report.” “Someone misunderstood something I said. I didn’t believe that and didn’t say that.”