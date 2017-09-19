Former Fox News Commenter Says Fox Anchor Raped Her, Fox Raped Her

The NY Times calls her a former Fox commentator but she was never a paid employee and now she is saying a Fox anchor and Fox News itself raped her. Scottie Nell Hughes filed a lawsuit Monday claiming Charles Payne raped her. She also claimed she was raped again by Fox News who she said retaliated against her.

“In July of 2013, I was raped by Charles Payne. In July of 2017, I was raped again by Fox News. Since then, I have been living an absolute hell,” Hughes told the New York Times.

Payne, host of Fox Business’ ‘Making Money’, was suspended in July when she came forward originally to say she was coerced into a three-year relationship. After Fox investigated, they put Mr. Payne back on the airwaves.

Hughes’ claim was and is that she was threatened into the relationship. She feared possible reprisals though she didn’t even work for Fox. She was a CNN commenter and they dumper her too.

The LA Times reported: “The woman who filed a complaint with Paul, Weiss was never an employee of Fox News but appeared as a guest across numerous Fox News and Fox Business Network programs with the hope of becoming a paid contributor. She has told her lawyer, who is preparing a legal complaint against Fox News and Payne, that she stayed in the relationship with the host because she believed he would help her chances of landing a position at the network. She alleges that her opportunities diminished after the relationship ended in 2015 when Payne’s wife learned of their involvement.”

She’s trying to say he coerced her into a three-year relationship from 2013 to 2016. Oddly, it was a very open affair according to The Daily Mail. They shared at least one hotel room on a trip.

Payne acknowledged a “romantic relationship”.

The New York Times reported Monday: In her lawsuit, Ms. Hughes said that Mr. Payne had “pressured” his way into her hotel room in July 2013 and coerced her to have sexual intercourse with him, even though she had refused his advances by telling him “no” and “stop.”

She didn’t bother to report it at the time or during the three years as she appeared to have been sleeping her way to the top.

According to the suit, Ms. Hughes was “shocked and ashamed” and did not immediately report the incident. She said that over the next two years she was forced to engage in a sexual relationship with Mr. Payne. In exchange, she said, she received career opportunities, including increased appearances on Fox News and Fox Business and the promise that Mr. Payne would help her land a contributor contract, a job that can pay several hundred thousand dollars a year.

In fact, Hughes is a screw up and made a lot of on-air gaffes like calling Molotov Cocktails, Mazel Tov Cocktails.