Foul Philistine Chelsea Handler Goes Off the Rails on Lindsey Graham

Wednesday evening a boorish Chelsea Handler went off on Senator Lindsey Graham, asking him if there’s a sexually explicit video of him out there that is perhaps being used as blackmail. She then encouraged the South Carolina Senator to come out of the closet.

Chelsea Handler tweeted, “Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan “meeting” yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”

She wouldn’t know “honorable” if she rode over it on the street and it jumped back up to smack her in the face.

Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan “meeting” yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 11, 2018

Unsurprisingly, the woman sees a psychiatrist. Perhaps he’s not effective? I wouldn’t bother to read his book if she’s an example of his work.

My psychiatrist who has helped me see the world ina completely different way, @DrDanSiegel, has a new book w/ @TinaBryson. THE YES BRAIN is out today, January 9th! From the authors of #WholeBrainChild and #NoDramaDiscipline. https://t.co/mUr5KvROwQ #YesBrain. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 9, 2018