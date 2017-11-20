French Citizen Approved for Citizenship Sues Because Our Oath of Allegiance Offends Her

Immigrants who come to this country should come to adopt our values and should certainly be willing to swear our oath, but that is not what is happening. Daily Wire reports about one outrageous case. A not very humble French woman named Olga Paula Perrier-Bilbo was approved for citizenship but refused to swear the Oath of Allegiance because it ends with “so help me God.”

And she is suing us over it!

Bilbo has been in the country, in Massachusetts, since 2000 and is an Atheist activist. She refused because it makes her feel like she’s being forced to say she believes in God and that violates her First Amendment rights.

Thoughtful immigration officials said she can quote an alternative version without the offending phrase. She won’t say the alternative phrase either because it makes her “feel like less than a full new citizen.” She says, “the phrase… sends the ancillary message to members of the audience that disbelieve in God that they are outsiders.”

It says nothing of the sort but her goal is to take God out of our oath against the wishes of many in this country.

One of Ms Perrier-Bilbo’s lawyers is Michael Newdow, who in 2000 failed when he sued his child’s school district to remove the words “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance.

He also filed unsuccessful lawsuits to remove the phrase “In God We Trust” from American currency and prevent “So help me God” from being included in the Presidential oath of office.

This woman is obviously not going to assimilate and won’t make a good citizen.

How cheap our citizenship is when people like this can become citizens and sue us for our values? We need to start making our citizenship valuable and treasured once again. We need to value borders and our sovereignty.