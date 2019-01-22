Future President Cortez Gives “Zerof***s” What Congressional Dems Think

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to be President one day, but in the meantime, she is spreading the good news to her fellow Democrats in Congress. She cares “zerof***s” what they think.

While establishment Democrats agree with all or most of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s policy ideas, they don’t want that out there. They are the incrementalist Socialists. Establishment types also don’t like rogue members in their party. They have that in Mao-Cortez, the little commie parading around under the more euphemistic Democratic Socialist label.

On Colbert, she said lawmakers want her to stop making waves. Colbert wanted to know if she cared and asked the dumb brunette how many “f***s” do you give that?

“Now, I want to ask this question in a respectful manner, knowing also that you’re from Queens, so you’ll understand this question,” Colbert began.

“And the BX,” she interjected, referring to the Bronx. [And Yorktown too! Don’t forget that!]

“On a scale from zero to some, how many f***s do you give?” Colbert asked to audience laughter.

“I think it’s, uh, zero,” Ocasio-Cortez replied, indicating with her hand as the uncouth crowd cheered.

Watch:

PRESIDENT MAO-CORTEZ?

At the anti-Semitic Women’s March, she said she just knows there’s a President here, perhaps hinting at her own ambitions. She wants to be President, at least, her mother has said that.

In recent polling of Democrats, 74% said they would seriously consider her, and 17% said they would strongly consider her.