Girl Scouts Warn Parents Not to Make Kids Hug Relatives, Treat Them Like Sex Offenders!

Because of the sex offenders and harassers hitting the news, Girl Scouts of USA is reminding parents that questions of consent apply to children too. The kids don’t have to hug their relatives and don’t owe them a hug, they say.

The Girl Scouts are going to be ruined too now. They’re making the Boy Scouts take in girls so they are no longer Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts are telling girls to basically treat the relatives like sex offenders, as if Uncle is Harvey Weinstein and Auntie is Harvey Weinstein.

In a holiday-themed blog post, the organization of 1.8 million young girls, reminded parents to not “force” their daughters to hug or kiss relatives if they don’t want to. The post is titled, “She Doesn’t Owe Anyone a Hug. Not Even at the Holidays” and it says forcing kids to hug could give kids the “wrong idea about consent and physical affection.”

It reads: “Have you ever insisted, ‘Uncle just got here — go give him a big hug’ or ‘Auntie gave you that nice toy, go give her a kiss,’ when you were worried your child might not offer affection on her own? If yes, you might want to reconsider the urge to do that in the future.”

And it continues: “Think of it this way, telling your child that she owes someone a hug either just because she hasn’t seen this person in a while or because they gave her a gift can set the stage for her questioning whether she ‘owes’ another person any type of physical affection when they’ve bought her dinner or done something else seemingly nice for her later in life.” Who do these people think they are telling families how to show affection and appreciation? They’re control freaks. It’s actually a way to scare children, make them afraid of showing any affection.

Some families are affectionate and show their love with hugs. They want their children to do the same. It doesn’t mean they are being taught they owe some lecher affection.

This is ridiculous.