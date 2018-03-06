Globalist Gary Cohn Leaves White House Over Tariffs

Globalist Gary Cohn, a top economic adviser in the White House, resigned over Trump’s decision to order tariffs on steel and aluminum. While Cohn didn’t give a reason, he was opposed to the tariffs and he is leaving. Cohn believes the tariffs will start a trade war.

“It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular, the passage of historic tax reform. I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the administration great success in the future,” Cohn said in a statement.

“Gary has been my chief economic adviser and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again,” Trump said in a statement. “He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people.”

The President believes the tariffs are necessary to help save the steel and aluminum industries. It was one of his campaign promises and his motto is ‘America First’.

Names being mentioned as replacements are Larry Kudlow, Jason Miller, and David Urban.

