GoFundMe Will Return All Donations for We Build the Wall Campaign

The GoFundMe campaign to build the border wall has been shut down after the organizer collected more than $20 million of a $1 billion goal to build it. GoFundMe notified donors that it was taken down and donations will be returned because organizer Brian Kolfage changed the terms.

Instead of giving the funds to the President to build the wall, he said his team could do it better and for less money. He and his team are going to build the wall.

He claims to have a team of experts, professionals in law, politics, construction, and finance but fails to mention who they are on the GoFundMe page. Kolfage does, however, mention some of the team on the video below. He writes on the GoFundMe page that he will build the wall and he gives his reasons:

-The federal government won’t be able to accept our donations anytime soon.

-We are better equipped than our own government to use the donated funds to build an actual wall on the southern border.

-Our highly experienced team is highly confident that we can complete significant segments of the wall in less time, and for far less money, than the federal government, while meeting or exceeding all required regulatory, engineering, and environmental specifications.

-Our team strongly believes that we can complete our segments of the wall for less than half of the government’s estimated costs on a per mile basis.

He’s going to build the wall? If the government won’t accept his money, what makes him think he can handle building it and do it without the power of Eminent Domain? The issue of liability and insurance is significant also.

GoFundMe offered to return every dollar to donors but gives them the option to contribute their money to Kolfage’s new campaign. He said he would build hundreds of miles on the private property of landowners who want the wall.

The Sentinel donated, but we are getting our money back. His new goal seems like pie-in-the-sky at best.

EXPLOSIVE REPORT

There is also a report that Kolfage is a bit of a schemer, but the BuzzFeed story could easily be a hit piece.

BuzzFeed News conducted their own investigation into Kolfage and what they found is he fundraised before, but did not turn the funds over to the intended targets.

Former employees criticized him as unethical, someone only interested in getting rich off clicks from his websites. BuzzFeed writes:

The 37-year-old has spent more than a decade carefully crafting his public persona as an altruistic, conservative public figure, but people who have worked with the veteran told BuzzFeed News he can be vengeful and malicious, and that the pursuit of profits above all else fueled his behavior.

They also said he fundraised in the past and never turned over the money:

The veteran has also spearheaded other crowdfunding ventures over the years, raising thousands of dollars on GoFundMe with the promise of helping mentor fellow vets at military hospitals, but spokespersons for the medical centers said they have no record of Kolfage working at their facilities or donating any money.

You can click the link to BuzzFeed for more details.

Brian Kolfage is a veteran who served his country and lost three limbs during his service. He has a beautiful family. But we can’t confirm or refute the BuzzFeed story.

He denied the stories and blamed the left for spreading false stories, but didn’t address any of the specifics. He said he doesn’t get a penny from the GoFundMe fundraiser.