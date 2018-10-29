Good Guy With a Gun Saves His Kids & Patrons in McDonald’s

Contributor James Soviero

A gunman was killed by an armed customer inside an Alabama McDonald’s restaurant Sunday night.

As the manager was unlocking the door to let a father and his two teenage sons out, an armed gunman came in shooting. The father shot him and he later died from his injuries. The father and one child were shot. They remain in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Right now it appears the victim made a decision that cost his life and the father made a decision that preserved his and children’s’ life,” Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Bryan Shelton told AL.com.

One employee who hid in the freezer with a coworker told WBRC that the father was a “hero.”

“I’m feeling grateful,” said McDonald’s employee Markus Washington who ran into the freezer when the shooting started. “Wrapping my head around it all, I was just wishing someone would come wake me up from this nightmare.”

“All we hear is like different gunfire, so in my mind, I’m imagining everybody is dead. He’s looking for us,” he said adding that he was thankful the armed customer was there.

“He’s my hero. Because I can only imagine how it would’ve went if he wasn’t armed. We might not be here having this interview,” Washington added.

The gunman appeared to be either robbing the store or attempting to target someone in the restaurant.