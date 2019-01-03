Goodbye USA! LA Times Admits People Here Illegally Flip the Vote

The LA Times published a tear-jerker of a story casually admitting the role of illegal aliens in flipping the vote. The Times calls them all ‘DREAMers’, a very overused appellation. The authors also called the people here illegally, “young immigrants” who “made flipping the House a personal quest.”

The article says a lot about the questionable practice of ballot harvesting. It is these illegal aliens, leftist activists, who are helping to make it work in only one party’s favor.

THE CORRUPT PRACTICE OF BALLOT HARVESTING

The article explains that the California ballot-harvesters flipped traditionally Republican areas like Orange County. These harvesters, the Times admits, aren’t citizens but they made it happen by “‘helping’ voters fill out, and turn in, and continue to turn in, ballots of uncommitted voters until they got the result they wanted.”

They phoned voters, walked precincts, and protested outside GOP lawmaker offices. It boosted Latino turnout in the midterms, but only Democrat Latinos.

The Latino vote grew by an estimated 96 percent from 2014 to 2018 in eight states studied by the Latino Policy and Politics Initiative at UCLA.

The surge, researchers said, helped move 20 House districts held by Republicans to Democratic control in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, Florida, New Jersey and New York.

About 70 percent of the Latinos vote for the far-left Democrats. Latinos is a clever name for every country to our south. They are from all different nations and are NOT homogeneous.

It must be noted that it is no longer just people from Mexico, Central America, and South America, who are used to communism, the influx includes people from all over the world and the Third World. They are deciding our policies, our future, our economics, and our culture. Some of the illegal aliens coming in are criminals. Drug cartels are here and the drug flow is unabated.

Also, keep in mind that the apportionment in the House is determined by everyone in residence, including illegal aliens. That too matters.

THE NEW VOTERS ARE OFTEN THE EASILY MANIPULATED

The type of people affecting the vote are not our best.

The Times provides the example of Ronald Silva, 41. Vote-harvester Cruz found him in Modesto “smoking a cigarette on a tattered old couch behind a group home,” the paper tells us. “He politely tried to wave her off until she reminded him he had a right that she as an immigrant without citizenship didn’t have.”

“Half an hour later, she was helping Silva look up candidates as he filled out his ballot by the light of her phone,” the paper continued. “‘I’m glad you guys came,’ he said. ‘I was going to leave it in my drawer.’”

What happens to a ballot-harvester who doesn’t vote Democrat? If it even happens, given all the ‘help’ the leftists give.

It would be interesting to know what kind of help the foreigner gave the disinterested man.

In New York, I witnessed leftists, some who were foreigners, go into homes with people suffering from serious brain damage or who were basically without awareness. I saw them fill out the forms for them or watched relatives fill out the voter forms for them. Is that what goes on in California? Probably.

THE FAR-LEFT IS BEHIND THIS

The harvesters are all leftist activists motivated by politics.

As Monica Showalter writes in American Thinker, such harvesting “pretty well amounts to foreign nationals voting, without any fear of prosecution. That changes the nature of the election, and in fact, the U.S. Republic itself. Voting up until now has been a practice reserved for citizens. Today, non-citizens vote, by getting hold of indifferent Americans, and filling in the ballots by proxy, no fingerprints visible.”

This isn’t an effort to protect the vote or wake up the disenfranchised. It has nothing to do with democracy and protecting the Republic.

They are guiding the easily-manipulated voters who will vote the way they want. in New York, I watched as they accosted homeless and drug addicted people, people in group homes, and had them fill out absentee forms. They promised them things. There is no one to notify — nothing will happen.

In other words, people without convictions and foreigners are deciding the elections. This is one way Democrats are corrupting our vote. We heard so much about fraud in Russia’s elections. There is plenty in ours.

The real foreign influences in our elections aren’t some ridiculous ads placed by Russian trolls. The biggest threats to democracy are Democrats and their foreign friends.

The Times writes:

Young immigrants, known as “Dreamers,” have become a political force over the last two decades as they have pushed Congress to overhaul the nation’s immigration laws.

Part of a new wave of immigrant activists who mobilized this year to return control of the House to Democrats, Cruz and others in the movement see in President Trump an existential threat to their futures, and to their friends and family.

Less than a year ago, Cruz had a steady job at a mortgage bank, with health benefits and a retirement plan. She wanted to go back to college and dreamed of buying her own house.

But when Trump instituted a travel ban, tightened immigration enforcement and tried to end a program that granted temporary protections for young people brought into the country illegally as children, she grew tired of sitting helplessly at her desk and quit to become an activist. “I realized I needed to share my story with as many people as possible,” she said. “We shouldn’t be living in a world of fear because we are undocumented.”

In California, Dreamers like Cruz phoned voters, walked precincts and protested outside Republican lawmakers’ offices, reaching people who had not been called or visited by either party.

Citizens have dreams to, but they are becoming the ones left behind.

The new California governor, Gavin Newsom has every intention of providing free medical care and college benefits to all the illegal aliens who are coming into the country. We are inviting deadbeats, criminals, and terrorists into the country with these benefits and the sanctuary provided by some cities and states. The USA is not a country because we don’t have any borders. Foreigners rules us and we are being destroyed from within. Soon, we will be socialist/communist.