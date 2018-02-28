Google Implements a Gun Ban On A Slippery Fascist Slope, Look What Happened

Google has instituted a policy against advertising dangerous items and guns are on the list. They left off cars and vans which are being used to kill people. In fact, cars kill more people than guns by far. Google is taking guns out of their shopping service and the Google fascists won’t let you google for guns.
This is our Second Amendment.
When they put through their search ban, they also banned:
- Sex Pistols
- Burgundy Wine
- Water Guns
- The Guns of Navarone
- Gungrave
- Gal*Gun
- Gundam
- Enter the Gungeon
- NOBUNAGAS AMBITION: Sengoku Gunyuuden
- Gunslinger Girl
- Top Gun
- Shogun: Total War
- Sniper Elite 4
- Revolver (Beatles album)
- Guns of Icarus
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
- The Sex Pistols
- Guns n’ Roses
- Indianapolis Colts
- Movies by James Gunn
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Bubble Guns
- Glue Guns
- Soldering Guns
- Shotgun Microphones
Google still allowed people to buy flamethrowers and arsenic.
Business Insider found “gun cabinet,” “gun cleaning kit,” and “gun holsters” also did not produce results. Google quickly reversed course and you can again google guns. For how long, no one knows.
Google did the same thing back in 2012 apparently.
What else are they banning?
Just checked:
AR-15
Bushmaster
Remington
Glock
Shotgun
Just to name a few. Since “guns” and some of the related looked really stupid they modified it. The way the results are it appears they didn’t use any “algorithms” instead just put in keywords. NOW it looks like they are targeting the actual businesses.
Trump had a safety meeting today and one in attendance was Feinstein. Is this woman senile. Early on she described a situation she had with threats and acquired a gun and was taught how to use it. Much later there was a discussion about concealed carry and Trump says it should be left out because that could kill background checks. When Feinstein heard that she clapped joyfully. Apparently it is alright for HER to be armed but NO ONE else.
She also mentioned “weapons of war” and named the AR-15. Ask a soldier if he is willing to go into combat armed with the ‘weapon of war’ the AR-15. He would want a Real weapon of war.
I had heard CNN had a line stating “Fully” “Semi-Automatic”. Huh.