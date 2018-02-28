Google Implements a Gun Ban On A Slippery Fascist Slope, Look What Happened

Google has instituted a policy against advertising dangerous items and guns are on the list. They left off cars and vans which are being used to kill people. In fact, cars kill more people than guns by far. Google is taking guns out of their shopping service and the Google fascists won’t let you google for guns.

This is our Second Amendment.

When they put through their search ban, they also banned:

Sex Pistols

Burgundy Wine

Water Guns

The Guns of Navarone

Gungrave

Gal*Gun

Gundam

Enter the Gungeon

NOBUNAGAS AMBITION: Sengoku Gunyuuden

Gunslinger Girl

Top Gun

Shogun: Total War

Sniper Elite 4

Revolver (Beatles album)

Guns of Icarus

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

The Sex Pistols

Guns n’ Roses

Indianapolis Colts

Movies by James Gunn

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Bubble Guns

Glue Guns

Soldering Guns

Shotgun Microphones

Google still allowed people to buy flamethrowers and arsenic.

Business Insider found “gun cabinet,” “gun cleaning kit,” and “gun holsters” also did not produce results. Google quickly reversed course and you can again google guns. For how long, no one knows.

Google did the same thing back in 2012 apparently.

What else are they banning?