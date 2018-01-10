Google Is to Be Feared

Facebook, Twitter, Google and others on the left are misrepresenting and burying websites like this one and we mention that to make a point. Corporations are now more powerful than the government and the people. There is no one stopping them. Our government officials are unaware or perhaps they don’t care. It’s the new communism.

Google is engaging in partisan engineering.

Google has fact checkers now who are on the left and they consider far-left sites either Progressive or “news and opinion”, while the right is singled out as extreme. They probably aren’t deliberately doing it. It’s how they see the world.

One of the best sites out there is being misrepresented.

Google has targeted @FDRLST w/ three fake fact checks. In each one, Google "debunks" claims we never made, citing fact-checks that never even mention our site. https://t.co/DMi1Wc6bi5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 10, 2018

The Daily Caller summarizes it nicely:

And not only is Google’s fact-checking highly partisan — perhaps reflecting the sentiments of its leaders — it is also blatantly wrong, asserting sites made “claims” they demonstrably never made.

When searching for a media outlet that leans right, like The Daily Caller (TheDC), Google gives users details on the sidebar, including what topics the site typically writes about, as well as a section titled “Reviewed Claims.”

Vox, and other left-wing outlets and blogs like Gizmodo, are not given the same fact-check treatment. When searching their names, a “Topics they write about” section appears, but there are no “Reviewed Claims.”

In fact, a review of mainstream outlets, as well as other outlets associated with liberal and conservative audiences, shows that only conservative sites feature the highly misleading, subjective analysis. Several conservative-leaning outlets like TheDC are “vetted,” while equally partisan sites like Vox, ThinkProgress, Slate, The Huffington Post, Daily Kos, Salon, Vice and Mother Jones are spared.

When I went undercover to Communist/Socialist meetings, including MoveOn, which couldn’t be any further left, or to The Left Forum conferences, I was always shocked by how demonized normal Americans are. That was especially true of effective, but not perfect presidents, like Ronald Reagan.

The left has altered our culture. Average Americans are hated, PC is in, and the left-wing, often the far-left, is well-accepted or they are the new norm. These are the people who control the once free press.

This website is for Conservatives and Libertarians. If this makes us evil, so be it. I would say the opposite is true.

The reason we mention any of this is because we are the canary in the coal mine. We want to sound the alarm.

IT’S NOT JUST US

According to a lawsuit by James Damore, Google, the most powerful search engine in the world, discriminated against conservative hires and white men illegally. If true, we need to pay close attention to this lawsuit.

His suit, which includes one other fired employee, is a compilation of employee complaints detailing situations in which they say they were punished for being white, male or conservative.

Biased employees appear to have held powerful contempt and petty complaints against whites, men, and conservatives. Their hate for Trump supporters was, according to the suit, shocking.

Awards were given for diversity and speaking out against James Damore’s memo, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit only presents their side of course and we need to hear Google’s side of the story.

Business Insider reported about this case, and, if what they found is true, it’s shocking and very concerning given the power of Google. We don’t know if Trump has the wherewithal to even broach that problem. The swamp might well swallow him up – he’s in the thick of it.

Google allegedly has a black list of conservatives – that’s illegal. It has discriminated against women who are conservative, not just men, according to the suit.

Google is a monopoly with power over most search engines and they make a fortune. They know everything about us and they use that to hurt some, says one lawyer, Harmeet Dhillon.

Silicon Valley is the Brave New World and Congress is useless if half of this is true. Perhaps Google will convince us otherwise, we hope so. If nothing else, it’s obvious to some of us that their monopoly is threatening our very way of life. When you combine them with the left-wing social media sites, it’s gargantuan.

Remember when liberals really were liberal? I do. I was one.