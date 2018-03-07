Governor Malloy Calls NRA a “Terrorist Organization”

Gov. Daniel Malloy, a Democrat, said Monday that the gun lobbying organization had become a “terrorist organization” in recent years.

A terrorist organization would be ISIS but Malloy has never gotten as worked up over them.

“The NRA today is a far cry from the NRA that in 1999 said that teachers shouldn’t carry weapons in schools,” Malloy said. “Or in the ’90s said we should have universal background checks. They have in essence become a terrorist organization.”

“You want to make safer guns? We will boycott your company,” he said. “That’s who they are. That’s what they do.”

That is beyond ridiculous and he likely knows it. There are only about 5 million NRA members and they are normal Americans. The NRA is all about gun safety and protecting the Second Amendment.

Malloy is a liar and a typical politician. Gun owners in Connecticut should find someone else to vote for although all the candidates are way let in that state.

An NRA spokeswoman slammed Malloy for resorting to “political stunts and childish name calling” instead of having a serious discussion on gun policy.

“The NRA is comprised of over five million law-abiding citizens many of whom are teachers, doctors, policeman, farmers, moms and dads residing in Connecticut,” spokeswoman Jennifer Baker said. “So let’s be clear Gov. Malloy just called tens of thousands of his constituents terrorists.”

None of this is about the NRA, it’s about destroying the Second Amendment, and then the Constitution.