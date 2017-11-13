GQ’s ‘Citizen of the Year’ Is a Marxist Cop Hater Who Disrespects Flag, Country

GQ is an absolute disgrace. They named Marxist Colin Kaepernick as their ‘Citizen of the Year’. In the article, they praise the man who was “vilified by millions and locked out of the NFL” as they put it, “all because he took a knee to protest police brutality.”

The leftists have spread a total lie that police are running around shooting down innocent black men because destroying law enforcement is an important step in implementing their agenda.

If the players really wanted to protest police, they wouldn’t kneel during the playing of our anthem while the flag is unfurled. They are protesting the country – as KaepernicK put it – “oppressive” America. They are protesting patriotism. It’s long been a goal of the far-left to destroy patriotism.

GQ lauded Kaepernick in their article claiming he is in “notable company” with “Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson—athletes who risked everything to make a difference.”

Kaepernick does want to make a difference. He wants to lessen our loyalty to flag, the military, and country.

The hard-left feels they can outlast the opposition and even warp the thinking of Americans with articles like theirs.

Hard-left sharia-loving Islamist Linda Sarsour held one of her hate rallies for him to insist he be given a contract with the NFL. She admits she’s a Marxist.

Facts do NOT suport the hard-left mantra that cops are killing blacks. Here are the facts:

Nearly 900 more blacks were killed in 2016 than in 2015. The black homicide-victim total was 7,881. In 2015, the number also increased by 900. That is 1,305 more than the number of white victims though blacks are only 13 percent of the nation’s population. In 2016, the police fatally shot 233 blacks, the vast majority armed and dangerous, according to the Washington Post. The Post categorized only 16 black male victims of police shootings as “unarmed.” That classification masks assaults against officers and violent resistance to arrest. In 2015, a police officer was 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male was to be killed by a police officer. Black males have made up 42 percent of all cop-killers over the last decade, though they are only 6 percent of the population. That 18.5 ratio undoubtedly worsened in 2016, in light of the 53 percent increase in gun murders of officers—committed vastly and disproportionately by black males. White killers of blacks numbered only 243. The total number of violent crimes rose 4.1 percent in 2016, and estimated homicides rose 8.6 percent. In 2015, violent crime rose by nearly 4 percent and estimated homicides by nearly 11 percent. The last time violence rose two years in a row was 2005–06. The reason for the current increase is the Ferguson Effect. Cops are backing off of proactive policing in high-crime minority neighborhoods, and criminals are becoming emboldened. Four studies came out in 2016 alone rebutting the charge that police shootings are racially biased. If there is a bias in police shootings, it works in favor of blacks and against whites.

Kaepernick is GQ’s “citizen of the year” and he is a Marxist who set off a movement to destroy patriotism. What does that tell you about GQ? Kaepernick has been obvious about his political beliefs, especially when he trots around in his Castro t-shirt and his cops-as-pigs socks. This is who GQ is and they are a disgrace.