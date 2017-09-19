Greedy Leftist Illegal Alien Youth Viciously Shut Down Pelosi, Demand Amnesty

During a presser, Nancy Pelosi was accosted and downright abused by her DREAMers who believe, thanks to the Governor of California, that they have the right to come across our borders and live off our tax dollars. This is the open border crowd demanding amnesty.

They screamed and chanted at Pelosi, calling her a liar. They wouldn’t let her speak, and made it clear that no matter what is done for them, it will never be enough. This is the abuse the right gets all the time.

These are not people we want in this country.

They began chanting the hard-left mantra we hear at violent protests and events in Ferguson and on Wall Street: “This is what democracy looks like”. You can hear that in the last clip.

This is also why we must follow the rule of law and stop giving amnesty to people who don’t respect our borders. It sends the wrong message.

First it’s amnesty, then it’s free college, free housing, citizenship and then they will vote for open borders. We will have foreigners who have no clue what this country is about deciding our future.

This is what pandering and appeasement gets us.

Democrats eat one of their own …… Nancy Pelosi set a Flame today by Dreamers and labeled A LIAR !!!#Pelosi won’t last long now… pic.twitter.com/yzAOA13TCU — 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) September 19, 2017

They are demanding amnesty and Pelosi is telling them it’s beautiful to their ears.

She was literally shaking.

These people deserve nothing.

Immigration activists are not happy with Nancy Pelosi- watch as they cut her off & her crowd of Dreamers 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/kAjWDgUKRI — USA Association (@USAAssociation) September 18, 2017