Happy New Year from Wikileaks! NY Times Colluded With Hillary!



Wikileaks sent out a Happy New Year message to the NY Times last evening. They exposed them for colluding with Hillary Clinton and the Democratic administration. The real question is will any Democrat care about this corruption?

Wikileaks tweeted: Email shows New York Times handed over Cablegate’s publication schedule to the US government (without telling @WikiLeaks) giving the State Department, then headed by Hillary Clinton, up to 9 days in advance to spin the revelations or create diversions.

Email shows New York Times handed over Cablegate’s publication schedule to the US government (without telling @WikiLeaks) giving the State Department, then headed by Hillary Clinton, up to 9 days in advance to spin the revelations or create diversions. https://t.co/IMrDOwoCd2 pic.twitter.com/CT4XkEs8Mc — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 31, 2017

The Email was a heads-up. Scott Shane who sent the email is the national security reporter for the NY Times. The recipient is Philip Crowley, then-Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs under Hillary Clinton.

Hillary corrupts everything she touches.

We just saw another tranche of 2800 Hillary government emails released and four of them were classified. Hillary told us she gave up all the government emails.

A new book out, “Finks: How the C.I.A. Tricked the World’s Best Writers”, claims the CIA has corrupted good reporters for 60 years.

Who knows? Anything is believable after Jim Comey and Hillary Clinton.

Pompous, unethical James Comey sent out one of his arrogant tweets. He wants you to know that he hopes for more ethical leadership. With him gone, it helps.

Here’s hoping 2018 brings more ethical leadership, focused on the truth and lasting values. Happy New Year, everybody. — James Comey (@Comey) December 31, 2017