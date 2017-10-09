Harvey Weinstein Fired by His Own Company, Allred’s Daughter Outed

It’s pretty bad when you get fired from your own company. Three days after the New York Times exposed Harvey Weinstein’s three decades plus career of harassing women, Weinstein was fired by the Weinstein company he co-founded.

Weinstein’s brother Robert, who goes by Bob, was one of the board members who made the decision.

“The directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” a statement from the company said Sunday evening.

The board used to have more than four members. According to the Times, three other board directors resigned on Friday as the Weinstein scandal became international news.

The Board was hoping they could pull the ‘he just needs some sex rehab’ trick but the scandal is growing. Some clients said they might stop working with the company if Harvey stayed. The company faced an existential threat.

At first, they announced he was taking a leave of absence.

“As Harvey has said, it is important for him to get professional help for the problems he has acknowledged,” they said on Friday. “Next steps will depend on Harvey’s therapeutic progress, the outcome of the Board’s independent investigation, and Harvey’s own personal decisions.”

Harvey admitted some of the accusations, denied others.

Harvey and his brother founded Miramax which they sold to Disney. They left in 2005 to start The Weinstein Company.

Harvey bought power and influence in the Democratic Party with generous donations to all the key Democrats and the Democratic National Committee.

Lisa Bloom backed out of representing him this weekend, saying he reached an agreement with his company. She always represents women who have alleged sexual harassment. Protecting Weinstein made her look hypocritical.

Bloom is a snake like her mother Gloria Allred. Before resigning as Weinstein’s adviser, Bloom was going to discredit his accusers.

Lisa Bloom, a high-profile attorney and former adviser to Harvey Weinstein, had plans to discredit the women who accused the Hollywood mogul of sexual harassment, according to The New York Times.

In emails obtained by the Times, Bloom suggested to the Weinstein Company board that Weinstein’s team could do “more and different reporting” in response to the newspaper’s bombshell story, which reported the film executive had settled at least eight sexual harassment claims. Journalist Lauren Sivan added to the allegations on Friday, telling HuffPost Weinstein had once trapped her in a restaurant hallway and masturbated in front of her. Bloom’s planned strategy, as written in her email, included “photos of several of the accusers in very friendly poses with Harvey after his alleged misconduct,” according to the Times. One must wonder what Harvey did to upset his buddies at the New York Times who know of his transgressions for years. It was an open secret. Hollywood knew, the politicians who took his money and praised him knew, and his company knew. In 2012, phony Meryl Streep called Harvey “God”. That comes in about 03:20 [the two have been making an anti-NRA movie]: