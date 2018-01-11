Harvey Weinstein Gets Smacked While Out to Dinner

Harvey Weinstein refused a photo op with a patron at an eatery in Arizona where he was dining and got slapped twice for it or he got slapped for rude behavior or for his treatment of women – it’s hard to say.

TMZ reports that the disgraced former studio head had just finished eating dinner with his sober coach at Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort when he was smacked.

But it wasn’t for what you might think, at least not according to the MSN. They say he politely declined to have his photo taken with the man.

This is how the transcript reads:

WEINSTEIN: “Don’t — don’t do that. Don’t do that, man.”

DRUNK MAN NAMED STEVE: “You’re a piece of s*** for what you did to those women! Get the f*** out of here!”

It’s hard to argue with that.

The man had too much to drink, witnesses say. He was in the restaurant with his sober coach [who is obviously not very good at his coaching job].

Steve claimed he just wanted his photo taken with Weinstein when he rudely declined.

It doesn’t appear to have gone down exactly like that. Others say Weinstein was polite and declined to call police.

No one’s shedding tears over Harvey being smacked but it’s not clear if Steve is hero or villain.