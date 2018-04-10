Maybe I’m crazy myself, but here’s my theory about why the offices of the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen were raided yesterday, and documents covered by the lawyer-client privilege seized. What else happened yesterday? What happened, that the Left felt they had to make such a drastic move a move immediately?

John Bolton became National Security Advisor. That is an important post that Democrats and the leftist media has worked since February 2017 to control. They forced out the Islam-savvy Mike Flynn, who was in favor of designating the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terror organization. The MB had launched a massive campaign to prevent that.

Next thing we knew, Flynn was out and replaced by HR Mc Master, who views Islam the same way that HRC does.

Now the Left has seen the most conservative person possible replace McMaster. Like Flynn, John Bolton also advised designating the MB a terror org. In addition, he chairs the very Islam-savvy Gatestone Institute, which regularly publishes articles critical of Muslim migration. How could the Left tolerate him as National Security Advisor?

The raid was obviously a tactic to seize Cohen’s records to get at his communications with Trump over Stormy Daniels. That would provide possible evidence of trumped-up [no pun intended] charges against Cohen, which later can be leaked. Mercury News reported that:

Michael Cohen, the longtime attorney of President Donald Trump, is under federal investigation for possible bank fraud, wire fraud and campaign finance violations, according to a person with knowledge of the case. On Oct. 17, Cohen established Essential Consultants Limited Liability Co. as a vehicle for the $130,000 payment. Ten days later, on Oct. 27, the bank Cohen used in New York transferred the money to Daniels via a California bank account belonging to her lawyer, Keith Davidson. At some point, Cohen’s New York bank, First Republic, flagged the transaction to the Treasury Department as a suspicious payment, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Judge Napolitano told Fox News Monday that Cohen was required to tell his bank the true reason for the transfer. He may not have. In addition, CNBC reported in March that Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a legal complaint with the Department of Justice and the Office of Government Ethics, arguing that Michael Cohen’s payment to Stormy Daniels “constituted a loan to President Trump that he should have reported as a liability on his public financial disclosure.” Or maybe it was an illegal campaign contribution. Or maybe it was…you name it.

Before you are swayed by CREW’s pretentious name, it’s worth noting that The Washington Times said this, in an opinion piece about CREW, which is now in David Brock’s kennel of lefty attack dogs:

Before “fake news” there was CREW — the ridiculously self-proclaimed Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. This supposed government ethics watchdog has always been more of a partisan lapdog to left-leaning politicians. But now — according to a leaked document authored by Democratic hit man David Brock — CREW is set to dramatically expand its size and scope to be a key player in pursuit of impeaching President Trump and disrupting Republican priorities. Here’s CREW’s playbook: Under the guise of supposed objectivity, it lodges complaints and demands investigations of Republicans and conservative groups, which then feeds a friendly media. It is suspiciously labeled as “non-partisan” because of its token complaints against Democrats. CREW has historically lodged ethics complaints against Republican vs. Democratic members of Congress at a rate of 9-to-1.

Note: the raid was carried out by “federal prosecutors in New York, whose investigation was referred to them by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, wrote Mercury News.

Going all-hands-on-deck over these violations, if they are violations is quite a bit of a stretch.

This extraordinary raid dispels any notion that Mueller’s investigation is impartial. Clearly, this is all of a piece with The Resistance, which has been working to overturn the election, since Jill Stein’s recount efforts, back in December, 2016.

Recall that AG Sessions recused himself (how can we forget?) from the bogus Russia investigation—and seemingly everything else: He’s refused to name a special counsel to investigate the unmistakable bias and apparent FIOS irregularities of the FBI against Trump, the same FBI that had extended every advantage to Hillary Clinton, during her “investigation.” The result of that inquiry was anticipated by then-FBI director Comey: he evidently drafted his exoneration statement weeks before her interview.

No abrogation of lawyer-client privilege for Hillary. In 2015, the Department of Justice and the FBI allowed HRC to appoint her onetime chief of staff, Cheryl Mills as her attorney, in mid-investigation. The Weekly Standard reported that Mills “was herself a material witness who had previously sat for her own interview. Yet not only was she allowed by the Department of Justice to participate as counsel in Clinton’s interview, her communications with Clinton and other material witnesses also were actively protected by the Department of Justice throughout the criminal and civil investigations.”

And: “Mills frequently invoked the attorney-client privilege to avoid answering questions about Clinton’s email setup.” Mills claims she was hired as Clinton’s lawyer after leaving the State Department in 2013.

And then, there was the non-investigation of the Uranium One cesspool. Certainly, there’s ample fodder for investigation all around. But nothing has happened.

What the president could do

Sessions has firmly established himself as a mere figurehead at the DOJ—while his agency runs wild. Speculation is circulating that Trump might now fire Mueller. That could lead to impeachment, which requires only a majority vote in the House, though conviction in the Senate would require a two-thirds vote.

It would be far better if Sessions were to fire Mueller, who anyone can see has strayed far off the reservation.

But Sessions shows no interest in restraining Rosenstein and has recused himself from the Russia investigation, in any case. A better move might be for Trump to fire Rosenstein. Why Trump appointed him in the first place is a mystery; one can only wonder who does the vetting of Trump appointees.

Big League Politics reports that Rosenstein “worked as a Whitewater prosecutor. In this role, he was in charge of the ‘FBI Travel Office’ case, in which it was found that the Clinton White House illegally seized FBI files from White House travel office employees, including the Clintons’ travel director.

“Rosenstein interrogated Hillary Clinton [for 15 minutes] on January 14, 1998 and was seen as responsible for clearing her of potential charges in the case. By that time, Rosenstein had already been picked to work for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Maryland in the Clinton administration.”

Big League also reports that “Rosenstein’s wife Lisa Barsoomian represented Bill Clinton in the civil case Hamburg v. Clinton filed by Wyoming candidate and political activist Al Hamburg.

“Big League Politics has learned that Attorney General Jeff Sessions personally wanted Rosenstein to be his No. 2 at the Department of Justice, and that White House counsel Don McGahn smoothed the matter over with President Donald Trump.

What the president could do

There have been many calls for Sessions to step down; there’s been some talk about the president’s replacing Sessions with EPA chief Pruitt, but that would still leave Rosenstein, who’s in charge of Mueller’s investigation. However, replacing Rosenstein could solve the Mueller problem: the latter’s mandate obviously needs to be trimmed. Sessions has recused himself from that matter, so the new deputy AG would have a free hand. The replacement would serve only 210 days, I believe. But that’s a long time.

Rosenstein could be fired and replaced temporarily under the Vacancy Reform Act, by someone who’s already been confirmed by the Senate. Trump has done this before, putting Mick Mulvaney in charge of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, for one example.

Trump may be waiting for the secret FBI memo to be released, supposedly on Wednesday. It might contain negative info about Rosenstein that could provide a good reason for replacing him.

What you can do

If you don’t like having our election overturned, send our silent AG a message. Mueller must be gotten under control and Sessions should do it; if he can’t or won’t, Rosenstein should go. Also, please call the president and declare your support: 202-456-1111