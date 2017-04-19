Here’s an FBI Conspiracy Theory That Was True — When The FBI Threatened MLK Jr.

After the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963, King told his wife Coretta, “This is what is going to happen to me also. I keep telling you, this is a sick society.”

The following story was posted on reddit earlier Wednesday and it has a timely message for those who think the Deep State couldn’t be operating against the people.

If you don’t believe in conspiracy theories, this next story might change your mind.

The FBI was convinced MLK was a communist and perhaps they were bigots, because they spied on him and followed his every move. They also threatened him and told him to kill himself.

The FBI never turned up evidence that he was a communist but that didn’t stop them from keeping track of his every move.

However, as later historians noted, while not a supporter of either party since he saw both parties as having let the black man down.

In 2014, historian Beverly Gage turned up a redacted letter from someone at the FBI threatening King and telling him to kill himself. There are dozens of these types of letters from the FBI in the U.S. archives detailing the FBI’s systematic plot to “neutralize” the civil rights leader.

The FBI kept him under constant surveillance. While King had communist associates, he appeared to abandon them when the Civil Rights movement began in earnest. The FBI did however find embarrassing information on his sex life which they later used against him.

There are tens of thousands of memos from the FBI showing the zeal with which they pursued King. They were following him and his associates. The FBI wiretapped MLK with the permission of Bobby Kennedy.

CNN reported in 2014 that on a story about King receiving the St. Francis peace medal from the Catholic Church, Hoover wrote “this is disgusting.” On the story “King, Pope to Talk on Race,” he scribbled “astounding.” On a story about King’s meeting with the pope, “I am amazed that the Pope gave an audience to such a degenerate.” On a story about King being the heavy favorite to win the Nobel Prize, he wrote “King could well qualify for the ‘top alley cat’ prize!”

When it was announced that King was to receive the 1964 Nobel Prize, the threatening – kill yourself – letter was sent.

The letters and memos were released after high-profile investigations though many more remain sealed.