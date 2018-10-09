Hillary Calls Trump a Sexist for Supporting Justice Kavanaugh

Hillary Clinton blasted President Donald Trump Tuesday in an interview with “appalled” far- left CNN operative Christiane Amanpour.

“What was done last night in the White House was a political rally. It further undermined the image and integrity of the court,” Clinton, Trump’s Democratic 2016 election opponent, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview.

She went on to claim sexism.

“The President has been true-to-form. He has insulted, demeaned, women throughout the campaign and really for many years leading up to the campaign and he has continued to do that.”

HILLARY IS THE SEXIST

The failed presidential candidate wanted to destroy Justice Kavanaugh over allegations from a woman who didn’t even know where or when she was groped by him 36 years before. Her testimony was filled with inconsistencies and her witnesses denied her accusations. Christine Blasey Ford even kept her evidence secret, i.e., her therapist’s notes.

The second woman, Deborah Ramirez was even more ridiculous. She called around to old school chums for weeks to ask them if they remembered if Kavanaugh flashed her 35 years before because she couldn’t remember who did it.

The third accuser, a client of the porn lawyer, Michael Avenatti, completely changed her sworn testimony in a subsequent interview on CNN with Dana Bash.

Hillary Clinton supported keeping Brett Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court for very vague, unsubstantiated allegations dating back 35 to 36 years ago. Hillary also came out in support of abandoning presumption of innocence and eliminating the Electoral College.

Watch:

IT WAS NOT A RALLY

The President has been very courageous in his support for Brett Kavanaugh. Despite all odds, he never backed down. What other president would have done the same?

Clinton’s comments were in every way dishonest. It was not a rally, it was a formal ceremony awarding Brett Kavanaugh the respect he has been denied. It provided a historical record of his innocence. The President gave him a fresh start and wanted him to go into his position without blemish. He declared him innocent and, under the law, not Hillary’s version of the law, but the law, he is innocent.

The President formally apologized for the suffering Justice Kavanaugh and his family suffered.

President Trump: “On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure.” https://t.co/Xbm6NsUopP pic.twitter.com/gsoNBLYVae — The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2018

JOURNALISTS TOOK ON THE ROLE OF ADVOCACY

The journalists in this case were worse than usual in advocating for “credible” Christine Blasey and supporting the other two with their baseless complaints. They said nothing against idiotic comments from Chuck Schumer, Chris Coons, Dick Blumenthal, Mazie Hirono and others that presumption of innocence does not apply in a job interview as they accused the judge of serious crimes.

Michael Gerson wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which he said, “Some editors and bosses in newsrooms did not do enough to prevent the lowering of journalistic standards in service to what many journalists clearly regarded as a good cause.”

After stating his case with specific examples, he concluded: “Is journalism a profession that serves the public by maintaining high standards, or is it a social construct that should be redesigned to directly serve certain social goods? Some argue that all journalism involves bias, either hidden or revealed. But it is one thing to say that objectivity and fairness are ultimately unreachable. It is another to cease grasping for them. That would be a world of purely private truths, in which the boldest liars and demagogues would thrive.”