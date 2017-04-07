Hillary Clinton Figured Out the Real Reason She Lost the Election

Hillary Clinton explained all the reasons she lost and none of them were because she was a terrible candidate who ran a terrible campaign.

The former Democratic presidential candidate cited Russian meddling in the election, FBI Director James Comey’s involvement toward the end of the race, WikiLeaks’ theft of emails from her campaign chairman, and misogyny.

“Certainly, misogyny played a role. That has to be admitted,” she said. Clinton added that “some people — women included — had real problems” with the idea of a woman president.

That’s it! Misogyny!

One good thing, she said she’s not running for office again but apparently she will be very visible.