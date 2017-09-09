Hillary Fundraiser Wants Her to “Shut the F* Up” and “Go Away”

The New York Times doesn’t like Hillary Clintons new book and all they had to do to pan it was re-tell her litany of gripes and criticisms of everyone who caused her to lose the election and the lost is incredibly long. Democrats want her to shut up and, in one case, “shut the F* up”.

The New York Times calls Hillary Clinton’s new book, What Happened, “angry and unsparing”. That it is. She regrets not striking back at James Comey but her campaign advisers talked her out of it and “to just let it go and move on.”

That was one of the many mistakes she catalogued in her book. As the Times wrote, “this is a book written by someone no longer running for anything.” She said Comey’s repeated interventions sapped her momentum and allowed Mr. Trump to paint her as “crooked Hillary” and turned voters away in the last crucial days.

Comey “shivved her” she wrote.

She agreed with the arguments presented in Rod Rosenstein’s memo recommending Comey be fired but does not support Trump firing him because she thinks he did it over Comey not dropping the Russian investigation.

The former presidential candidate also blames the FBI as a hotbed of anti-Clinton fervor.

Anthony Weiner was blamed and caused Huma tremendous pain according to Hillary.

The news media and The NY Times in particular received scathing criticism for covering the email scandal obsessively, allegedly. Clinton said the Times claimed she and Bill have a penchant for secrecy to which she added she couldn’t understand that charge. The Times, she said was schizophrenic with endorsements and then negative news coverage.

Sanders was disparaged as disruptive and hopelessly unrealistic in his proposals.

Obama was another one she was angry with for urging her not to attack Bernie. Also, what would have happened if Obama had spoken out sooner about President Putin’s meddling in the election, she mused.

Her biggest gaffe in the campaign came in Ohio when she said, “We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.” She tried to say it was taken out of context though that’s not true. Then she tied Obama to it, saying Obama fed the narrative of Democratic hostility toward coal miners by announcing a plan that set state-by-state targets for carbon emissions reductions and a framework for meeting them.

Acknowledging the campaign never had a message, she had little criticism of her managers, Robby Mook and John Podesta.

Over and over, she blames sexism. “This has to be said,” she wrote, “Sexism and misogyny played a role in the 2016 presidential election. Exhibit A is that flagrantly sexist candidate won.”

She went after Joe Biden and said he helped cast doubts on her character and helped lead to her being called “Crooked Hillary”.

In this book, she accepts that she had shortcomings in 2016, but Obama, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Matt Lauer, the FBI, Russia, and sexism all colluded to torpedo her presidential hopes.

She still can’t come to terms with losing as she admits and calls Trump “hateful”. He creeped up on her during the debate – she thinks he’s a creep – but she gave him his due, “it’s hard to look away from him”.

Grappling with her limitations, she wrote, “What makes me such a lightening rod for fury? I’m really asking. I’m at a loss.”

This book for one is a good example of why people don’t like her. She trashed a lot of people who supported her. Her idea of a good Democrat is Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

DEMOCRATS WANT HERE TO SHUT THE F* UP

Her book will stir up things with the Sanders wing of the progressive movement, which despises Clinton to begin with (via The Hill):

“The best thing she could do is disappear,” said one former Clinton fundraiser and surrogate who played an active role at the convention. “She’s doing harm to all of us because of her own selfishness. Honestly, I wish she’d just shut the f— up and go away.”

Politico wrote :

Democratic operatives can’t stand the thought of her picking the scabs of 2016, again — the Bernie Sanders divide, the Jim Comey complaints, the casting blame on Barack Obama for not speaking out more on Russia. Alums of her Brooklyn headquarters who were miserable even when they thought she was winning tend to greet the topic with, “Oh, God,” “I can’t handle it,” and “the final torture.”

Political reporters gripe privately (and on Twitter) about yet another return to the campaign that will never end. Campaign operatives don’t want the distraction, just as they head into another election season. And members of Congress from both parties want the focus on an agenda that’s getting more complicated by the week.

[…]

“Maybe at the worst possible time, as we are fighting some of the most high-stakes policy and institutional battles we may ever see, at a time when we’re trying to bring the party together so we can all move the party forward — stronger, stronger together,” said Rep. Jared Huffman, a Democrat who represents a Northern California district. “She’s got every right to tell her story. Who am I to say she shouldn’t, or how she should tell it? But it is difficult for some of us, even like myself who’ve supported her, to play out all these media cycles about the blame game, and the excuses.”

[…]

“There is a collective groan,” he said, “whenever there’s another news cycle about this.”

Asked whether she was excited about Clinton’s book tour, Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), one of Republicans’ top 2018 targets, responded first with, “Beg your pardon?”

Asked again, she started shaking her head, walking away.

“I’ve always been a looking forward kind of a guy,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), asked the same question on Wednesday. “I think I’ll leave it at that.”

[…]

It’s not hard to imagine Trump belittling Clinton’s book via his Twitter feed. But some Democrats have already beat him to it.

“A Sad, Petty ‘It’s Everyone Else’s Fault,’ Book,” read an email from Sanders die-hard (and Clinton’s 2006 Senate primary opponent) Jonathan Tasini.

“Pathetic. But it is a planned mass PR campaign in prep for the corporate #Dems next candidate. Reality: 75% did not vote 4 her. Denial,” tweeted RoseAnn DeMoro, the executive director of National Nurses United.