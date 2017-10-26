Hillary, Podesta, Wassermann-Schultz Paid for the Dossier But Knew Nothing About It

CBS News is reporting that Hillary Clinton knew nothing of the “Trump dossier” until BuzzFeed News posted it, despite the fact that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund it. They reportedly spent $6 or $7 million. Don’t they watch the books for an expenditure like that?

Didn’t Hillary check when the dossier appeared and she was asked about it?

The dossier is a 35-page fabricated account meant to be part of a Russian disinformation campaign. A former British spy Christopher Steele put it together with the help of Russian spies in the Kremlin, a little fact the mainstream media leaves out.

The dossier is believed to have been used to launch the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

Hillary’s campaign chairman John Podesta and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wassermann-Schultz claimed they know nothing about the funding of the dossier but that was before the latest exposé.

They both privately denied to congressional Russia investigators that they had any knowledge about an arrangement to pay for opposition research on President Donald Trump according to CNN’s sources.

They made the statements before the latest revelations though Wassermann-Schultz told a reporter yesterday on the fly that she knew nothing about it.

Podesta’s and Wasserman Schultz’s remarks to congressional investigators raise the stakes in their assertion that they knew nothing about the funding because it’s against the law to make false statements to Congress, CNN reported.

Podesta was asked in his September interview whether the Clinton campaign had a contractual agreement with Fusion GPS, and he said he was not aware of one, according to one of the sources.

Sitting next to Podesta during the interview was his attorney Marc Elias, who worked for the law firm that hired Fusion GPS to continue research on Trump on behalf of the Clinton campaign and DNC, multiple sources said. Elias was only there in his capacity as Podesta’s attorney and not as a witness.

On Tuesday, that law firm, Perkins Coie, wrote in a letter that it had retained Fusion GPS as part of its representation of the Clinton campaign and the DNC.

Someone’s confused.