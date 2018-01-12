Hillary Slams Trump But Here Are 7 Times She Was Accused of Racism

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton chimed in on the attacks against the President for calling horrible countries “s***holes”.

She condemned his “ignorant, racist views”. Of course she more appropriately fits that description.

The anniversary of the devastating earthquake 8 years ago is a day to remember the tragedy, honor the resilient people of Haiti, & affirm America’s commitment to helping our neighbors. Instead, we‘re subjected to Trump’s ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn’t look like him. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 12, 2018

The seven reasons Hillary could be described as a racist

Haiti

The most obvious problem for Hillary is her Foundation’s use of funds collected for Haiti.

A number of the US aid contracts to companies for Haiti reconstruction went to Clinton Foundation donors and the contracts were tailored to the companies and over-priced consulting firms. The Haitians noticed and have complained to no avail.

Hillary’s brother Hugh Rodham was put on the board of a US mining company VCS though he is a former private detective and prison guard with no experience in the industry, but he promised them a lucrative mining contract in Haiti. He did come through and it was one of two gold mining permits handed out in 50 years. Haitians weren’t happy because these are people who do not share in the interests of the Haitian people.

2. The “N” Word

Clinton’s former chef said Hillary called a black man an “n” because he displeased her.

3. Her Fake Black Accent

4. “Hard-working white Americans” prefer her to Obama

In May 2008, Clinton told the USA Today that while Obama was leading the delegate race, she still had a broader political base. Unfortunately, she made the claim in explicitly racial terms, citing an Associated Press poll “that found how Senator Obama’s support among working, hard-working Americans, white Americans, is weakening again, and how whites in both states who had not completed college were supporting me.”

5. . She was the mother of the birther and Obama is a Muslim movement

6. Black youth are Super Predators

When dealing with “super-predators” in society, it is the government’s job to bring them to “heel.” That was nasty.

7. Somali Obama

In the early stages of the 2008 campaign, it was Clinton’s peeps who kept playing the race card. In New Hampshire, Clinton’s co-chair, Billy Shaheen, accused Obama of being a drug dealer; then there was the photograph of Sen. Barack Obama in Somali garb leaked to the press by Clinton’s staff.

In the aftermath of the South Carolina primary, former President Bill Clinton compared Obama’s victory to those of Jesse Jackson in 1984 and 1988. His message was clear: Obama was a marginal, black candidate.

Bill and Hillary played the race card quite a bit during the 2008 run because they’re racists but blacks shouldn’t feel bad, she doesn’t like a lot of people. She doesn’t like whites, deplorables, everyday Americans, police, red necks, Catholics, Evangelicals and has some negative views of the gay community, among others.