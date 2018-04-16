Hogg Says He Has a New Boycott Coming

David Hogg is way past his 15 minutes of fame but Twitter, being a far-left mouthpiece, put up a hashtag ‘#DavidHogg’snextboycott’ after he announced he would soon be out to get someone. Hogg has been triggered apparently.

In four days, he will be at one of the walkouts, being interviewed ad nauseum.

Twitchy picked it up and wrote: Which tells you everything you need to know about why he’s pushing these boycotts. It’s not about stopping gun violence or making the country a better place, it’s about bullying people whose politics he disagrees with.

He’s a leftist Charlie McCarthy. He’s not just a “kid”, he’s out to hurt people.

The so-called kid is a great gun salesman however, replacing Barack Obama. We should give him credit and hope he keeps it up.

Going to announce another boycott this week… Stay tuned 🙂 pic.twitter.com/XIURHxFgW4 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 16, 2018

During the Walkout, Kyle Will Be Live Streaming With Seb Gorka and others

. @KyleKashuv tells me, “Walking out during school hours is counterproductive….we should be learning about our constitution…” He’s planning a live stream with @SebGorka, @mschlapp, @kelliwardaz, @KurtSchlichter and many others instead.https://t.co/w3oHqXUxR8 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 16, 2018