Hot [FAKE?] News! Cohen Was in Prague in 2016, Supports Dossier

McClatchyDC has another, possibly fake story, for us. It’s hot. They claim Michael Cohen was in the Prague area in late summer 2016 and it verifies the unverifiable ‘dossier.’

The article states that a mobile phone traced to President Trump’s former feckless lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly and briefly sent signals ricocheting off cell towers in the Prague area in the late summer of 2016. According to them, this supports claims in the fake Russia-Trump dossier that Cohen met secretly with Russian officials in Prague.

Four people told them, and that is supposed to convince us it’s solid reporting.

They say an Eastern European Intelligence Agency picked up a conversation among Russians, one who said Cohen was in Prague. Two anonymous people told them that.

Based on this, McClatchy makes the sweeping statement that it “lends new credence to a key part of a former British spy’s dossier of Kremlin intelligence describing purported coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia’s election meddling operation.”

So far, that proves nothing. We don’t know who these sources are and what “near Prague” really means. Is the intel agency legit? The two McClatchy reporters are the same duo who published this story last April, only now it’s with more detail but no evidence.

Even NY Mag didn’t provide support for the latest hot news. They wrote that the author of the dossier, Christopher Steele himself, estimated that about 70 to 90 percent of the claims in the ‘dossier’ are false.

THE REACTIONS

Hi @McClatchyDC, serious question here If Mueller has evidence Cohen was in Prague, why isn’t he prosecuting Cohen for lying to the Senate about it? He was charged with lying to the Senate about Trump Tower Moscow — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 27, 2018

This was written by same 2 reporters who “broke” the news last April that Mueller had info on Cohen in Prague. Literally no one has been able to corroborate that April report, which many journos swallowed whole. As with all Russian conspiracy theories, I’ll await actual evidence. https://t.co/ziSbBtVoYL — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 27, 2018

Michael Cohen’s mobile phone was apparently in Prague at the time of the purported Russia meeting alleged in the Steele Dossier, which is really confusing because he tweeted ironclad proof—a photo of a closed US passport—to show he wasn’t. https://t.co/3Hhqz4H1c2 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) December 27, 2018