Idiot Hangs Blackburn Dummy from a Tree with Sign, “Stop the Hate”

This story is ironic and a lot of people didn’t appreciate the sentiment.

The residents of Shelbyville are outraged over the lifelike dummy they spotted hanging from a tree. It was meant to be an effigy of Marsha Blackburn.

STOP THE HATE?

The dummy had a GOP outfit on, a white dunce hat, and a Marsha Blackburn sign hanging from it. Under that, there’s a sign reading “Stop the Hate.”

That’s how we stop the hate? Who knew?

“It was very disturbing to see a human-like object hanging from a tree,” said Billy Grimes, a Shelbyville resident. “It’s an intimidating message they’re sending.”

He was most disturbed by the fact that it was hung near a school.

“I didn’t want the children or the school to have to see that type of thing,” Grimes said.

One might safely assume a Democrat hung it and that’s not dialing it down.