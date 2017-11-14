If You Think the Constitution Is Just Parchment, Look What Happens in the UK

If you take the First Amendment in the United States lightly or think it can be limited by so-called hate speech, check out the notice above posted in the UK subways. You might ask yourself what this notice even means.

It means offensive language gets you imprisoned.

“Sectarian language” is a form of bigotry, discrimination, or hatred arising from attaching relations of inferiority and superiority to differences between subdivisions within a group. Common examples are denominations of a religion, ethnic identity, class, or region for citizens of a state and factions of a political movement.

The UK is even clamping down on sectarian songs, movies any language anywhere. Even those holding historical meaning. Irish rebel songs are on their way out.

The USA is right behind. The left in the United States is getting very militant and it is time to worry. This is Fascism but it’s here and it’s dangerous.

Our Democrats want to put climate doubters in prison. Antifa and Black Lives Matter think it is okay to harm people with whom they disagree, and the last administration insisted the Constitution is just an old “piece of parchment”, a “living” document.

Democrats have repeatedly attempted to limit free speech and the free press. Colleges have free speech areas. American youth today call free speech a bourgeois value. Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch demanded laws for ‘hate speech’.

The left is opposed to the US Constitution and the First and Second Amendments are first up.