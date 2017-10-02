ISIS Claims Credit for Stephen Paddock, Claims He Is Abu Abd Abdulbar al-Ameriki

Caveat: We have NO proof yet for the following report beyond the treacherous word of ISIS.

Without presenting evidence, ISIS has taken credit for last evening’s horrific attack on concert goers in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to the AP, the ISIS news agency Amaq claimed that gunman Stephen Paddock was “a soldier” for ISIS. They further claim he converted to Islam months ago.

ISIS has doubled down even as U.S. news reports say there is no evidence and no reason to believe them.

Police have announced there is no connection to an international terrorist group, but it is odd ISIS is taking credit. ISIS could be playing games but generally, they value their credibility on this issue and only like to take credit for legitimate terror attacks.

Authorities currently believe Paddock to be a “lone wolf” shooter.

“We have determined to this point no connection with the international terrorist group,” said FBI special agent Aaron Rouse during a Monday morning press conference (via NBC News). “As this investigation continues, we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that this is factually, thoroughly and absolutely investigated

If it should turn out to be true, it would be the third terrorist attack in one day. There was a terrorist attack in Edmonton, Canada, and another in Marseille, France yesterday.

Terrorist Stephen Paddock’s wife or companion Marilou Danley has recently traveled to Dubai, UAE. There is no information on that trip and it could easily have been solely for entertainment. She is said to be an Australian citizen of Indonesian origin, according to some reports.

Another interesting fact is that ISIS has put out two recruitment videos singling out Las Vegas as a good target.

The Site Intel Group is monitoring ISIS communications through their media ‘Amaq’ and they say Stephen Paddock is “Abu Abd Abdulbar al-Ameriki”.