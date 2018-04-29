James Woods Calls Michelle Wolf’s WHCD Jokes “a Gift From Heaven”

James Woods tweet-destroyed Michelle Wolf and her comrades in the media who supported her. Wolf is the vulgar and vicious comedian who spewed an embarrassing, unfunny routine last night at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Elite and arrogant media mocking Americans is getting tiresome. Last night was more of the same.

It doesn’t say much about the people who hired the classless Michelle Wolf to represent them. She did a lot of damage to the media and to Democrats last night.

It was an attack on women, just not left-wing women. Watching the reporters laugh riotously shows what they are — arrogant and out of touch.

Some on the left did criticize Wolf to save themselves, they laughed a little too much last night. Most of the right called her a ‘gutter comedian.’

Actor James Woods had the most positive outlook.

JAMES WOODS POINTED TO THE POSITIVE IN WOLF’S DIATRIBE

Put this clip in every campaign video for Republican women running for office in #2018. It’s a gift from heaven. https://t.co/LlsDa87Cuj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 29, 2018

They hate @PressSec Sarah Huckabee Sanders because she represents every aspect of American womanhood that we admire: intelligence, grace, empowerment, patriotism, and beauty. The troll who trashed her at the #WHCD was too dim to memorize her own “jokes.” She had to read them. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 29, 2018

Because class shines bright in the face of low class trash. They were beacons in a night of liberal embarrassment and self degradation. https://t.co/4j1IrAyeNv — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 29, 2018

James Woods leveled phony Maggie Haberman. These journalists like Haberman are the ones who created Michelle Wolf.

Oh, save it, you phony. The #WHCD was such a catastrophe for you #FakeNews #Democrat fluffers, you’re now going to back pedal in sisterly sympathy? You’re an embarrassment to a once valued profession, now a national joke. Go spew more lies for your plantation master, Carlos Slim. pic.twitter.com/x95kv1h3HJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 29, 2018

He called it on the association president as well.

You would regret it more if someone were to attack your looks and demean your achievements. The way you #Democrats attack women of achievement is abominable. Shame on you. You and your event are headed for the dustbin of history. Save your breath for the Unemployment Office. https://t.co/4LzeY3YCLN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 29, 2018



Michelle Wolf lowlife highlights:

WOLF HAD HER SUPPORTERS

The CNN headline read ‘Michelle Wolf was the big winner of the WHCD, not Trump’. The article by Dean Obeidallah praised her as one on the verge of stardom.

“Did you cringe a bit when you read those jokes? Good. That’s what political comedy needs to do, especially in the time of Trump,” he wrote.

The Wolf routine was vicious, hate-filled leftist political venom disguised as humor. The fact that Odeidallah likes it is quite revealing of who and what he is.

NBC News said, “her blistering jokes eviscerated the Trump administration and the media in Washington.” They must have missed the part where she bombed.

Wolf, a hardcore leftist ‘comedian’ thinks abortion’s a real joke.

“He [VP Mike Pence] thinks abortion is murder,” Wolf said. “Which, first of all, don’t knock it until you try it. And when you do try it, really knock it, you know, you gotta get that baby out of there. You can groan all you want, I know a lot of you are very anti-abortion, you know unless it’s the one you got for your secret mistress. It’s fun how values can waver.”

She called Kellyanne Conway a liar, she referenced Sarah Sanders looks and weight and called her a liar.

Beheading-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin heaped praise on her, saying she was glad Wolf made people uncomfortable. “I live for that,” the failed comedian said.

CBS News said Wolf made a “splash” with her “irreverant routine”. Would they have said that if Hillary Clinton was the victim?

THESE PEOPLE ACTUALLY GAVE AWARDS FOR FALSE REPORTING

CNN Evan Perez, Jim Sciutto, Jake Tapper and Carl Bernstein won the Merriman Smith Award for broadcast for their reporting on the dossier.

The judges said last night:

These four journalists and a number of other CNN reporters broke the story that the intelligence community had briefed President Barack Obama and then-President elect Donald Trump that Russia had compromising information about Trump. The CNN team later reported that then-FBI Director James Comey personally briefed Trump about the dossier. Thanks to this CNN investigation, “the dossier” is now part of the lexicon. The depth of reporting demonstrated in these remarkable and important pieces, and the constant updates as new information continued to be uncovered showed breaking news reporting at its best.

The dossier is unverified and was used in part to spy on an opponents’ campaign. Comey didn’t bother to tell the President that the DNC and the Clinton campaign funded the fake dossier. CNN never noticed.

Awards winners also include New York Times’ Maggie Haberman for her reporting on Trump, Politico’s Josh Dawsey for his reporting on former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s resignation.

Haberman and Dawsey are hateful and biased.

These awards were meant to insult and deceive.