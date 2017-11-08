Jeff Flake Has Got to Go, He’s Pushing Gun Legislation We Already Have

Number two RINO in the Senate, Jeff Flake, needs to retire immediately but he won’t [John McCain is number one]. He’s actually thinking of running as an Independent to ruin the Republican candidate’s chances and help the Democrat win. The self-described conservative is currently writing gun legislation with very left-wing Martin Heinrich and is calling it ‘bipartisan’. ‘Bipartisan’ is the favorite buzzword of a Republican who loves supporting Democrat platforms.

Flake wants to pass a bill to prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence – be it in criminal or military court – from buying a gun.

We already have that bill, it’s called the Lautenberg Amendment of 1996, which bans access to firearms by people convicted of crimes of domestic violence.

It is also illegal to possess a firearm if you are convicted of a crime of domestic violence, even if it is only a misdemeanor. Further, you will not be able to purchase a gun if a criminal background check shows a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

This bill would have worked in Texas if the government had done their job. The Sutherland Springs killer was in possession of a gun illegally. He wasn’t allowed to own a gun. An Air Force bureaucratic error was the problem, not the gun laws.

Writing a bill w/ @MartinHeinrich to prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence – be it in criminal or military court – from buying a gun — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 7, 2017

Flake is also pushing DACA.

Great discussion with @BrophyNews students on the importance of getting a #DACA solution through Congress pic.twitter.com/YPB0thS7dF — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 7, 2017

In addition, he’s back to pushing the Gang of Eight amnesty bill and lying about its plusses. He likes the merit system except when Tom Cotton puts forth a bill that actually makes sense.

If he wanted to get rid of the absurd lottery immigration system, all he would have to do is pass a bill. We don’t need to approve the Gang of Eight amnesty to get rid of the bill. It’s a straw man.

In fact, had the Senate Gang of 8 bill passed the House, it would have ended the Visa Lottery Program AND increased merit based visas. https://t.co/o3qJHHAv1C — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 1, 2017