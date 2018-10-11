Journalist Was Probably Tortured, Killed & Dismembered

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ordered an operation to detain missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi after luring him back to Saudi Arabia, U.S. intelligence revealed, according to The Washington Post.

U.S. officials speaking on the condition of anonymity told The Post that Salman and other Saudi officials tried to get Khashoggi to return to Saudi Arabia, where he is from, with offers of government employment and protection.

The officials said the intelligence further ties the Saudi government to Khashoggi’s disappearance at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

WHY DID THE SAUDIS SEND 15 OFFICIALS TO DETAIN A 59-YEAR OLD?

Khashoggi wrote for The Washington Post and sometimes criticized the Saudi government. U.S. officials and lawmakers, including President Trump, have said they are pressing the Saudi government over his disappearance.

Mr. Khashoggi said he would never return — he didn’t trust them one bit.

Turkish officials said a team of 15 Saudi officials were sent to Turkey to kill the 59-year-old on the day he vanished. Other reports say they were sent to detain him. Whatever the intention, if the intention was not to kill him, something went wrong.

The Turks say Khashoggi was likely killed by security when he went into the embassy. Turkish officials have video of him entering the embassy and never leaving. His fiancée waited outside for him for 11 hours.

The Turks say he was tortured and dismembered.

Turkish authorities are now searching for a black van which they believe was used to transport the Washington Post journalist’s remains from the consulate.

Officials say the vehicle, which was allegedly seen being “loaded with boxes” was part of a convoy of six cars which left the consulate’s grounds two hours after Khashoggi went inside, according to The Guardian.

HE WAS MADE TO ‘FAINT’ AND THEN DISMEMBERED

Turan Kislakci, a friend of Khashoggi and the head of the Turkish-Arab Media Association, told AP that Turkish officials said the journalist has been murdered.

“What was explained to us is this: ‘He was killed, make your funeral preparations’,” Mr Kislakci said.

Mr Kislakci also claimed, based on conversations with anonymous officials, that Khashoggi was made to “faint”, and was then dismembered.

If the Turks are this certain, they likely have eyes and ears inside the consulate.

Turkish officials have opened a full investigation into the claims. They believe the murder was premeditated.

Khashoggi was there to collect documents for his upcoming wedding.

HELL TO PAY

Lindsey Graham said there will be hell to pay if Saudis murdered Mr. Khashoggi. President Trump will be required to investigate Mr. Khashoggi’s disappearance and possible death.

Lindsey Graham warns of ‘hell to pay’ for Saudi Arabia in Jamal Khashoggi disappearance https://t.co/OJrPXfy4v0 pic.twitter.com/wVWAHeWTD9 — The Independent (@Independent) October 10, 2018