Judge Jeanine Blasts Communist Rosie O’Donnell, Rosie Responds

The arts, education, media are filled with leftists and currently they are out to destroy Donald Trump.

Desparate Rosie

Case in point is Rosie O’Donnell who is desperate to stop Trump’s swearing in.

Early last week, Rosie O’Donnell pinned a message to her Twitter page hoping to delay the inauguration. Her entire Twitter page is a hate Trump page replete with photos of commie clenched fists.

Communism has gone mainstream. In fact, they demand not to be insulted.

“I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS “CLEARED” OF ALL CHARGES,” O’Donnell wrote.

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS “CLEARED” OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017

After being mocked and, generally getting flak, she modified her tweet.

Rosie O’Donnell Thinks Martial Law Should Be Imposed INSTEAD Of Inauguration https://t.co/G6LTWkL8uP UNTIL HIS TIES WITH RUSSIA R EXAMINED — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 13, 2017

Judge Jeanine blasted communist Rosie O’Donnell in her opening statement last evening.

“Judge Jeanine: And as for those Hollywood leftists in need of a lobotomy, like Rosie O’Donnell. They are straight up Communists. Rosie supports imposing Martial Law, delaying the Inauguration until Trump is “cleared of all charges.” Rosie, I know you. I don’t have a problem with you. But, martial law? Are you nuts? Do you eve know what martial law is? It’s when the military takes over when we are taken over when we are invaded and are at war. And by the way Trump isn’t charged with anything.”

Rosie responded and if you’ll notice, she doesn’t address the accusation that she is a communist.