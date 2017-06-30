Keith Ellison Wants to Shut Down President Trump’s Free Speech

Minnesota Democrat Keith Ellison labeled Trump a “social media bully” Friday and called on Twitter to ban him. The reason for his desire to shut down the President’s free speech is Trump’s tweets about Mika Brzezinski.

Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, her main squeeze and co-host on Morning Joe, trash Trump daily on the show. That’s okay apparently. Trump hitting back, however, is cause for banning him from Twitter and for shutting down his free speech.

Ellison’s a far-left radical.

Ellison says Trump doesn’t have the right to a Twitter account

“My thought is that we have long, long known that Donald Trump abuses people on social media, much like any common social media bully,” Ellison told TMZ on Thursday. “The problem is he’s been doing it and he’s never had to pay a price for it.”

Ellison was the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Congress and was defeated for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee by Tom Perez. He was then appointed as the deputy chair. This is a leader of the Democratic Party and he is saying Trump does not have a “right” to a Twitter account.

“I personally think that Twitter, the company, should treat him just like any other social media harasser and snatch his account. I mean, it’s a private company; he doesn’t have a right to have a Twitter account,” Ellison said.

“And if he’s mistreating, misusing it and abusing people, serially, I think that he shouldn’t have an account,” he added.

Twitter bans accounts when the owner is abusive, threatening or impersonates other accounts.

Ellison apparently believes that Trump saying Mika was “bleeding badly from a face-left” is abusive.