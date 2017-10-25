Latest on Vegas Killer: Brother Detained on Child Porn, Hard Drive Missing

It looks like Stephen Paddock went to great lengths to hide his motives in the slaughter of 58 people and the wounding of nearly 500 others. The reasons for that could be many or simply to confound investigators and the public. It might have given him some sadistic pleasure.

ABC News reported Wednesday that a laptop computer recovered from the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history was missing its hard drive. Authorities think Paddock removed the hard drive before killing himself, but where it went, no one knows.

He had also purchased hardware to erase his files.

On the same day, the Los Angeles Times reports that the murderer’s brother Bruce, age 58, was detained in North Hollywood for suspicion of crimes related to child pornography. The investigation began before his brother, Stephen, shot up the Vegas music festival earlier this month.

Perhaps the father’s genetics prevailed in these two brothers. They could easily have psychopathic personalities, acting on evil instincts.