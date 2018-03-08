Leaker Adam Schiff Is Out of Control, So Is the NY Times

On March 1st, the NY Times published a story based on anonymous sources which claimed Senators Burr and Warner asked to meet immediately with Speaker Ryan. The Times claimed the senators blamed the leaks from the House Intelligence Committee on Republicans and Chairman Devin Nunes. As it turned out, the report was so fake, even the Democrat senators denied it.

Rep. Nunes called the premise “absurd” and the NY Times translated that to mean he “didn’t deny it.” Senator Burr was asked about the story and denied it fully and completely.

The leak concerned texts the Republicans had never even seen at that point.

The NY Times actually reports leaks from the Democrats on the same committee such as the recent one in which Hope Hicks told the committee behind closed doors that she sometimes tells white lies for Trump.

Three anonymous Democrats gave that story to the Times. Schiff oversees the Democrats and is either okaying the leaks or doing it himself.

Jack Langer, the spokesman for Rep. Devin Nunes, who chairs the committee, found the whole thing Kafkaesque, according to one of the Fandos stories:

“The New York Times, a prominent purveyor of leaks, is highlighting anonymous sources leaking information that accuses Republicans of leaking information,” he said. “I’m not sure if this coverage could possibly get more absurd.”

Mollie Hemingway, writing for The Federalist, in an excellent article, gives four great examples of leaks from Schiff you can read on the link.

The Times blaming Republicans for leaks they know come from Democrats is a new low for the publication.

We also found out this week that Hope Hicks computer was hacked. It would be good to know who did that. We know the government hacked Sharyl Attkisson’s computer.

Rep. Zeldin Says Democrats Are the Leakers

The leaks are constant and obviously coming from Democrats, yet nothing is done about it. If Sessions is investigating it, he is taking too long and letting it go on. Worse than that, the Republicans are being blamed. Such irony, so much corruption, and most of all it’s so wrong.

THE SENTINEL IS BEING SHUT DOWN, SHADOW BANNED, MADE INVISIBLE BY SOCIAL MEDIA AND GOOGLE. PLEASE SHARE IF YOU CAN. THANK YOU