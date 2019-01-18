Leftist Mexican President OPENS the Gates WIDE to the Caravans

A caravan of about 1,000 people, who were bussed to the Mexican border, walked across the bridge made famous last year as guards tried to hold them back. There were no locks on the gates and no guards in sight, although they knew the caravaners were coming.

Another two, much larger caravans are right behind them. Some will reach Cuidad by this weekend.

All will get temporary work passes until they can get into the USA. We must note that Eventually, the guards showed up at the gates. A guard in Cuidad told Griff Jenkins, who is reporting from the Mexican-Guatemalan border, said they want the migrants to feel welcomed, and they don’t want to confront them. There were no police in sight and there was no sign the caravans coming will be halted.

MEXICO’S NEW PRESIDENT IS ANOTHER HUGO CHAVEZ

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, although we hope we’re wrong about this. But it seems Obrador might be following through on his campaign promises while pretending he isn’t.

Many in the middle and upper classes in Mexico call Mexico’s President the next Hugo Chavez and warn that his leftist economic policies could turn Mexico into Venezuela, a Socialist country with a 90 percent poverty rate.

He toured the US cities with high populations of illegal aliens and ran on the trash Trump ticket to get them to vote for him.

President Andres Obrador is the leader of the National Regeneration Movement [a communist party in Mexico]. In July 2018, he announced a tour throughout the United States to campaign for votes among the illegals, while attacking President Trump, Univision reported at the time.

Obrador calls illegal immigrants, ‘immigrants’, as do the left in this country.

Andres Manuel López Obrador did visit Los Angeles, Chicago, San Fran, Phoenix, New York, El Paso, Laredo as promised to get support for his presidency in 2018.

It’s a human right to enter the USA illegally

“The main purpose of his tour,” his party reported, “is to send a message in defense of the human rights of all immigrants, regardless of their country of origin in response to Trump’s executive actions.”

As a presidential hopeful, he called Trump “the irresponsible grandmother.” That’s why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an open borders proponent, refers to poor abuelas – grandmas – when insulting Trump. She knows what’s going on.

Obrador also called Trump “erratic” and “arrogant.” He also made it clear he thinks migration to the USA is a “human right.”

This is what he said at a rally in Culiacán on June 19: “Soon, very soon, to the triumph of our movement, we will defend migrants from Mexico, Central America, of the entire American continent and all the migrants of the world who of necessity have to leave their villages to go and seek life in the United States; it is a human right that we will defend for all Mexicans and all migrants.”

He said the next month, “And soon, very soon — after the victory of our movement — we will defend all the migrants in the American continent and all the migrants in the world,” while calling on people to “leave their towns and find a life in the United States.”

AMLO, as he is called, promised to roll back policies that prevent Central Americans from crossing through Mexico on their way to the U.S. He “won’t do Trump’s dirty work for him.”

Hopefully, that was just campaign talk, and I will be proven wrong.

CONGRESSMAN SAYS PEOPLE OVERWHELMINGLY WANT THE WALL

Rep. Paul Gosar says that “due to the partial shutdown and Democrats refusal to compromise” with the President, “the phone lines have been ringing off that hook and the emails have been zinging into the inbox.” The overwhelming majority, he wrote, have made it clear — build the wall — and build it now.

That puts him in conflict with the polls that say only 42 percent of Americans want the wall built. Who’s right?

One thing is certain, Democrats, and some Republicans, don’t give a hoot about Americans, just foreigners.

THE HELLHOLES

The countries to the south of us are hellholes of criminals, and we are letting them in. Many of these poor migrants have said they have the right to come into the USA illegally.

They are not only unable to support themselves in many cases, but they think we owe them entitlements. Organizers have told them the USA destroyed their countries, not their communist masters.

Many of the women are coming in pregnant because they know if they have an anchor baby, they will never be deported.

The anchor babies

The number of United States-born children of illegal aliens in the sanctuary state of California is about twice the entire population of Wyoming, data reveals.

There are at least 4.5 million anchor babies in the country, a population that exceeds the total number of annual American births, as about 300,000 anchor babies are born every year, exceeding the total number of American births in 48 states. Currently, the U.S. and Canada are the only developed nations in the world that offer unrestricted birthright citizenship.

And 1.2 million of them live in California.

DEALING WITH THE MURDER RATE

The statistics

Adding to a sense of pessimism in Mexico beyond the corruption, the murder rate has soared since 2015. Vast swaths of the country remain under the bloody sway of criminal gangs fighting turf wars. In 2017, homicides rose to their highest level since records began in 1997; in the first five months of this year, the rate has been 19% higher than the same period a year earlier.

From September 2017 to July 2018 alone, 130 politicians across Mexico were murdered. In the 2012 presidential election season, by comparison, just nine politicians were killed.

The bulk of those murders were committed by local political bosses trying to fight off rivals. People blame their new democracy after decades of one-party rule. That too pushed them to vote for the leftist.

Just weeks ago, 29 people were murdered by gangs on the Mexican side of our border. Bodies turn up everywhere, even at resorts.

The semi drivers

In Mexico, ordinary semi drivers now have armored and bullet-proof tractor trailers to protect themselves from highway robbers. There are more than 30 of them a day. Insurance companies will not cover shipments of valuable goods unless they are in bullet-proof vehicles.

Why would anyone think an open border with Mexico is a problem? Indeed, Democrats don’t see the urgency and have put down the gauntlet for open borders.

Nancy Pelosi won’t negotiate for border security at all and doubled down on her insistence the President delay his SOTU speech. She doesn’t care at all about the shutdown and the people out of work, or the criminals coming in, or the dead foreigners trying to cross our borders illegally.

Nancy won’t negotiate, and she won’t let her House members do it. She doesn’t care about anyone or anything but winning. She has already said they have to win, “whatever it takes.”