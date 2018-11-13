Liberals Are Bonkers Over Putin the Troll Giving Trump the Thumbs Up

Liberals are bonkers after Russian President Vlad Putin gave Trump a thumbs up during the Armistice Day Commemorations.

Putin shook FLOTUS’ hand, Merkel’s hand, Macron’s hand, and Brigitte Macron’s hand, but he gave Trump the thumbs up.

According to Esquire, “Trump was also the only leader to pat Putin on the back—a gesture the Russian authoritarian reciprocated with a warm pat on the arm.”

The liberals heads are blowing up. They’re so easy to freak out. Putin’s playing with them. He’s trolling the idiots.

No one cared about all the goodies Obama gave away to Putin during the ridiculous reset.

In 2009, then-president Barack Obama said in Russia that we have to abandon our old suspicions. Now he conjured up new ones that Trump is somehow in cahoots with Putin.

THE MOONBATS RESPOND

Never-Trumper Wilson is making money off Trump hate.

Get yourself a lover who looks at you the way Trump looks at Putin. pic.twitter.com/RDQAhfg0w0 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 11, 2018

David Corn, a Soros guy, Mother Jones editor, and MSNBC commentator.

Trump smiles at Putin. Putin gives Trump a thumb’s up. The United States should throw up in its mouth. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 11, 2018

Dworkin, conspiracy theorist, Resistance leader and nutsy guy.

BREAKING: Trump and Putin canceled a scheduled meeting, after the French Gov’t asked them not to meet. This plus Macron slammed nationalism in front of Trump’s face, calling it unpatriotic. And Trump skipped event due to light rain. This Trump trip was another complete disaster. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 11, 2018

Actor George Takei isn’t very original.

May you never find someone who looks at you the way Trump looks at Putin. pic.twitter.com/lqFNCuR38G — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 12, 2018