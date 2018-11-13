Liberals Are Bonkers Over Putin the Troll Giving Trump the Thumbs Up

By
S.Noble
-
0

Liberals are bonkers after Russian President Vlad Putin gave Trump a thumbs up during the Armistice Day Commemorations.

Putin shook FLOTUS’ hand, Merkel’s hand, Macron’s hand, and Brigitte Macron’s hand, but he gave Trump the thumbs up.

According to Esquire, “Trump was also the only leader to pat Putin on the back—a gesture the Russian authoritarian reciprocated with a warm pat on the arm.”

The liberals heads are blowing up. They’re so easy to freak out. Putin’s playing with them. He’s trolling the idiots.

No one cared about all the goodies Obama gave away to Putin during the ridiculous reset.

In 2009, then-president Barack Obama said in Russia that we have to abandon our old suspicions. Now he conjured up new ones that Trump is somehow in cahoots with Putin.

THE MOONBATS RESPOND

Never-Trumper Wilson is making money off Trump hate.

David Corn, a Soros guy, Mother Jones editor, and MSNBC commentator.

Dworkin, conspiracy theorist, Resistance leader and nutsy guy.

Actor George Takei isn’t very original.

