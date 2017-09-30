Librarian Who Rejected Melania’s ‘Racist’ Cat in the Hat Books Is Very Sketchy

A Massachusetts librarian recently rejected a gift of Cat in the Hat books from Melania Trump because she said the books are racist. The hypocrite was caught in a photo she posted celebrating Dr. Suess’s birthday in a Cat in the Hat outfit.

She is not just a hypocrite, she’s hard-left. Look at the books she has her students reading.

According to her bio, Phipps Soeiro runs a Twitter account from which she tweeted photos of the breakfast on March 3, 2015.

She called the Cat in the Hat books racist in a letter rejecting them. “Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes,” Liz Phipps Soeiro, elementary school librarian at Cambridge Public Schools wrote in an open letter to Melania.

She said the books perpetuate racism.

Yet she dressed up as The Cat and hosted a “green egg breakfast” in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday in 2015, The Federalist reported.

The logical conclusion is she’s a dang racist!

In the letter, she took swipes at Melania and Betsy DeVos, the Education Secretary. That’s really what it was all about.

Her account includes political book displays, The Federalist reported. Check out the book with the commie fist in front of the Statue of Liberty. This is what she is encouraging children to read.