Liberal are furious that the largest newspaper in Pittsburgh endorsed Republican Rick Saccone over Democrat Conor Lamb. The Post-Gazette is seen as the area’s reliably liberal-leaning editorial board. More than that, angry “liberal” readers don’t believe in the paper’s right to publish the endorsement.

Trump promoted the endorsement which drew even more anger.

Liberals/leftists online were furious because differing opinions are unacceptable. Free speech isn’t the Democrats’ strong suit.

According to the newspaper, the paper chose Democrat Conor Lamb, not only because Saccone has more legislative experience, but because a Lamb victory could lead to Trump’s impeachment.

“If Mr. Lamb, 33, wins, it could well be the start of a Democratic wave,” the Post-Gazette wrote. “The prospect of a Democratic House may please partisans, but it might be bad for the country. The Democrats in the House have only one agenda item at the moment, and it isn’t health care or jobs. It is impeachment.”

“Regardless of whether one likes this president or his policies, one must ask what the consequence for the country will be if we dive into so great a distraction,” the publication continued.

Recently, the Post-Gazette promoted the Trump candidacy, supported him when he called “s***hole” nations “s***holes”, and ran an editorial comparing Hillary with Trump that favored Trump.

The Newspaper Guild thinks supporting Trump is racism

The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh thinks that supporting Trump makes a person a racist. Writing on behalf of enraged employees, they blasted the Post-Gazette for allowing the op-ed to be published.

The Guild writes:

“As a matter of its course, the Guild does not weigh in on editorial positions,” the letter to the editor said. “But this piece is so extraordinary in its mindless, sycophantic embrace of racist values and outright bigotry espoused by this country’s President that we would be morally, journalistically, and humanly remiss not to speak out against it.”

Some are canceling their subscriptions, others are just flailing about. Many predict the demise of the newspaper.

We cancelled 17 year subscription to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this AM. https://t.co/JHGJEVM6CO — Tom Sawyer (@ted_finney) March 12, 2018

Here are a few of the responses to the op-ed and they are typical: