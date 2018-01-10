Lindsey Graham Might Have Answered Biggest Question in the Dossier Case

Byron York confirmed that Congress has seen the Trump-Russia secret court surveillance documents (FISA). Through the process of deduction, the Sentinel believes Lindsey Graham has seen them and could be suggesting the answer as to the role the dossier played in launching the investigation.

According to Byron York:

Sources on both Capitol Hill and in the executive branch have confirmed that representatives of four committees — the House Intelligence Committee, Senate Intelligence Committee, House Judiciary Committee, and Senate Judiciary Committee — have had the opportunity to examine FISA documents in a secure room at the Justice Department. They were not allowed to take the documents out of the room or to copy them, but they could make notes. They thus know the answer to the was-the-dossier-used-for-spying question.

We don’t know when the committees reviewed these documents, but Lindsey Graham sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. His tweets over the last few hours are interesting in light of this.

It is also clear there were conflicts of interest which were ignored during the Trump/Russia investigation by #DOJ and the use of the dossier produced by a political operative calls for congressional oversight. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 10, 2018

What Democrats call a distraction – looking at #DOJ and FBI handling of Clinton email and Russia investigation – I call oversight. It is clear to me the top FBI agent handling the Clinton email investigation had extreme political bias. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 10, 2018

I’ve been clear that we need a Special Counsel to investigate the Trump campaign and Russia. It’s equally clear we need to investigate how #DOJ conducted themselves regarding the Clinton e-mail investigation and the Trump campaign investigation. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 10, 2018

It’s not enough to simply release the transcript from the co-founder of #FusionGPS Glenn Simpson. I want the entire story regarding Fusion GPS, the Dossier, and the Department of Justice to be revealed. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 10, 2018

The best way to start this process is to declassify how the dossier was used by the #DOJ and the DOJ’s interactions with Mr. Steele. We can do this and still protect sources and methods. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 10, 2018

Since December 30th, Lindsey Graham has said there is something “untoward” about the dossier and he has called for a special counsel to investigate since Mueller’s team is not investigating the dossier.

The senator from South Carolina has said: “I’ve been a lawyer most of my life, a prosecutor, and a defense attorney, and the one thing I can say, every prosecutor has a duty to the court to disclose things that are relevant to the request. So any time a document is used to go to court, for legal reasons, I think the Department of Justice owes it to the court to be up-and-up about exactly what this document is about, who paid for it, who’s involved, what their motives might be. And I can just say this: After having looked at the history of the dossier, and how it was used by the Department of Justice, I’m really very concerned, and this cannot be the new normal.

Lindsey Graham has become an ally of Trump’s. Graham, it seems, must know how the dossier was handled and yet he is his new friend. Would he if the dossier and the FISA weren’t intimately tied?

One interesting fact is that the Senate Intel Committee is accusing Christopher Steele of lying about the dissemination of the dossier. Also interesting is the fact that in the recently released testimony of Glenn Simpson, he would not rule out if part of his arrangements when contracting for opposition research is an agreement to launch investigations.

Jim Jordan, who sits on the House Intel Committee, retweeted this:

Did the FBI use a Clinton-paid for political dossier to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016? Did President Obama's DOJ target political opponents? We need to know. Give us the information. It's time we get to the bottom of this. @Jim_Jordan @JudgeJeanine pic.twitter.com/n9VwQE68FK — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 8, 2018

Jim Jordan also Tweeted this:

WATCH: Katy Tur spars with Rep. @Jim_Jordan over his claims that the Christopher Steele dossier "is garbage." "Sens. Warner & Burr have both said that parts of the dossier have been corroborated … Go to your colleagues and say 'come on' to them." pic.twitter.com/0c0X89pBjh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 5, 2018